Ben Foster signs new one year deal with Wrexham

Will he or won’t he? That was the question on the lips of Wrexham fans as keeper Ben Foster mulled over his future.

Well, today we have our answer as Foster has signed a new one year contract at the Racecourse.

A statement on the Wrexham AFC club website read: ‘Wrexham AFC are delighted to announce goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new one-year contract with the Football Club, committing to continue playing until the end of the 2023/24 season.

‘Foster came out of retirement to rejoin the Red Dragons following injury to Rob Lainton at the end of last season.

‘And the veteran former England international keeper has now signed a new contract, extending his playing career for a further campaign.’

Explaining the decision, the goalkeeper said: “At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the Club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for.

“The fans took to me so warmly, Phil Parkinson is brilliant, Steve Parkin is top class, I love Aidan Davison to bits, and the Co-Chairmen are out of this world.

“I’d decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it, because it feels like home. I’ve never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly.”

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said: “We’re delighted that Ben has signed for the coming season.

“It’s a key signing for us because we all saw the impact, he had not just on the pitch but also around the training ground, and we are all looking forward to working with him again next season.”

