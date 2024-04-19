Ben Sanderson leads from front to put Northamptonshire on top against Glamorgan

Ben Sanderson led the charge with three wickets as Northamptonshire’s attack made the most of having a new Dukes ball back in their hands on the opening day of the County Championship clash with Glamorgan.

But despite slumping to 27 for four after 10.4 overs, Colin Ingram led Glamorgan’s fightback with an unbeaten 69 off 110 balls and steered the visitors to 203 for seven at the close.

Ingram rebuilt in a partnership of 69 in 18.3 overs with Chris Cooke (28) and despite losing Cooke after tea, Ingram passed a second consecutive half-century of the season to go with a century in his opening game.

He found another willing partner in Dan Douthwaite, whose bustling 50 came off just 63 balls in a sixth-wicket stand worth 74 off 102 balls.

It was Australian Chris Tremain who struck first when he got a fuller delivery to swing in and then seam away to take the edge of Zain ul Hassan’s bat with wicketkeeper Lewis McManus taking the catch.

Sanderson got one to come back in and trap Billy Root leg before and Sam Northeast flashed needlessly at Sanderson on 13 and Ricardo Vasconcelos held onto the edge at third slip.

Off-stump

Kiran Carlson got stuck in his crease against Raphael Weatherall and was bowled by a ball which knocked back his off-stump.

Cooke punched Sanderson away for four to bring up the 50 partnership with Ingram but Sanderson finally got his man with his first delivery of the evening session, when Cooke drove loosely away from his body and was well caught by Emilio Gay at second slip.

Douthwaite saw off Sanderson’s post-tea spell and struck seven boundaries in all before he was trapped leg before wicket to give Weatherall a second wicket.

Luke Procter then picked up James Harris, also lbw, without scoring to leave Glamorgan 171 for seven and Mason Crane kept Ingram company until the close, scoring 17 to ensure no more scares for the visiting team.

