Bid for Wales to host World Cup 2030 matches set to be dropped in favour of Euro 2028
A bid for Wales to host matches at the 2030 World Cup is set to be dropped in favour of co-hosting Euro 2028 instead.
The FAW had been set to bid for the World Cup alongside the football associations of the Republic of Ireland and others within the UK.
However, a formal announcement is expected today that a British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup today has been dropped, according to the Times newspaper.
Instead, they will meet this morning to announce a joint bid in favour of a joint bid for the Euros in six years instead.
Senior figures in Uefa want to focus on Spain and Portugal’s joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, the newspaper said, while England’s last bid for the World Cup ended in ignominy after they only won two of 22 votes.
If the 2028 Euro bid is successful it will be the first time Wales will have hosted matches in the tournament. Most matches and the final would be expected to go to England however.
Wales had bid to host matches in Cardiff at the 2020 Euros, but UEFA chose London’s Wembley over the Principality Stadium.
Italy, Russia and Turkey have also shown an interest in hosting Euro 2028.
Having England in the bid has just killed it. Look at their racism, bigotry and disgraceful behaviour only just last year when they had a load of Euros games. Why are we attaching ourselves to their already failed bid? They are toxic.
England is not the only country with racism and bigotry. Turkey has a human rights issue, and I don’t think I Russia would be a popular choice given the recent events in Ukraine.
“England is not the only country with rascism and bigotry…”
Plenty of it in Wales as well.
Would that be the multi racial young dynamic England team that reached the final while bigoted Welsh nationalists did the usual “Oh, the Cymry are closer to their Italian brothers” toadying?
The biggest drop in racial abuse of black English welsh players by the Welsh fans didn’t even drop that much when one of them (Ashley Williams) captained the team.
You live in your Nation.Cymru delusion of superiority if it helps, but the reality is far from the same.
Any “British” bid will be seen in the world as an English bid….. And what would our wonderful stadium and fans get? A group match at best….. Even our name would disappear from reportage.