Billy Root capitalises on Joe drop but Yorkshire on top against Glamorgan

Billy Root capitalised on being dropped by brother Joe to score a half-century as Glamorgan made 109 for four against Yorkshire on a weather-affected opening day at Headingley.

England star Joe was unable to cling on to a tough catch at first slip when his younger sibling edged Ben Coad behind when on six.

The left-handed opener would go on to make 51 off 95 balls, but it was Yorkshire who ended up enjoying the better of proceedings on a day limited to 41 overs due to rain and then bad light.

Spinners

Yorkshire selected two frontline spinners in the same County Championship match at Headingley for the first time since 2013 after including Dan Moriarty and Dom Bess, and both players claimed wickets.

However, it was seamer Coad who caused the early problems for Glamorgan after the visitors had had chosen to bat, trapping Eddie Byrom lbw for nine having earlier seen Root spilled in the slips.

The 31-year-old batter took advantage of that miss by his brother to put on a 74-run stand with captain Sam Northeast for the second wicket.

Rain delay

That took Glamorgan up to 92 for one but Yorkshire hit back after taking three wickets for the addition of just five runs either side of a lengthy afternoon rain delay.

Root was the first to fall off the final ball of the morning session, getting an inside-edge on to pad against Moriarty and looping a catch up to Fin Bean at short leg.

After the weather delayed the match for three and a half hours from 1.45pm, Glamorgan quickly lost Northeast for 29 after play resumed, run out by Matthew Fisher backing up.

Bess then had Kiran Carlson caught and bowled to leave Glamorgan stuttering on 97 for four, although Colin Ingram (seven not out) and Chris Cooke (five not out) ensured there was no further collapse before play was brought to an early end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

