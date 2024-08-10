Birmingham Phoenix claim narrow Hundred win over Welsh Fire

Birmingham Phoenix remain in the mix as The Hundred reaches the business end after an impressive bowling display helped secure a nine-run win over Welsh Fire at Cardiff.

Defending a score of 121 for seven, the Phoenix restricted the Fire to 112 for eight.

Marshalling her attack superbly, Phoenix skipper Ellyse Perry was once again the catalyst, claiming wickets in successive balls to remove Sophie Dunkley and Sarah Bryce after Charis Pavely had early induced a thin edge from Tammy Beaumont.

Those wickets checked the Fire’s progress but from 42 for three Hayley Matthews and Jess Jonassen got together to repair the innings.

They put on 46 together, with Jonassen playing beautifully down the ground, check-driving what would turn out to be the only six of the Fire’s innings.

Squeeze

But with 34 needed from 27 balls, leg-spinner Hannah Baker scuttled a straight one past Jonassen’s attempted reverse sweep, and the squeeze was on.

Katie Levick then encouraged the dangerous Georgia Elwiss to pick out deep mid-off, before returning for the penultimate set of five to claim the key scalp of Matthews for 35.

With 14 needed, a nerveless final set from Emily Arlott secured victory.

The Phoenix’s innings was held together by Netherlands right-hander Sterre Kalis, who started circumspectly in cahoots with Sophie Devine before unfurling eight fours en route to her first half-century of the tournament.

Although Matthews’ off-breaks – three for 32 from her full quota – kept the Phoenix middle-order in check, their total on a turning pitch was just good enough, ensuring they are alive and kicking going into the tournament’s final week.

Kalis said: “Credit to Pez (Perry) early on and then the spinners. It wasn’t the highest total to defend, so the bowlers did an amazing job to restrict them. Two more games to go. A good win for us today and hopefully we can stay in the competition.”

