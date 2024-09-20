BKT URC Round 1 preview: Sheedy gets the nod as Cardiff kick off at home to Zebre

Simon Thomas

Cardiff Rugby v Zebre Parma, 7.35pm Friday

As Callum Sheedy prepares to make his BKT URC debut for Cardiff, coach Matt Sherratt has been outlining just what the fly-half has brought to the group since arriving from Bristol.

“He’s a great character, with a good balance between switching on when he needs – at team meetings and on the pitch – but then off the field he’s into everything, trying to poke people to get a reaction and he’s already become a popular member of the squad quite quickly,” said Sherratt.

“He’s got a good attitude, a good skill set and he will give us composure and an air of calmness on the field.

“In pressure situations, those one point games, he will give us a little bit of assuredness. He brings some know-how and a bit of coolness.

“He is obviously a Cardiff lad, he grew up watching here, standing on the terrace for many years, so it means a lot to him to play at the Arms Park.

“It’s a good fit. He’s a Cardiff player, he’s got a good mentality.”

Sheedy has got the nod at No 10 over South African Tinus de Beer who started every league game bar one last season.

Sherratt said: “Callum is experienced enough to know his first challenge is to get into the team because Tinus was outstanding for us last season, winning players and supporters player of the year. So it’s a real tussle to get the shirt.”

Sheedy is one of eight players making their competitive debuts for Cardiff against a Zebre team who have a new man at the helm, with Massimo Brunello having switched from his role in charge of Italy U20s to take over from Fabio Rosselli.

Dragons RFC v Ospreys, 3pm, Saturday

Toby Booth insists it will be business as usual for him as he embarks on his fifth and final season as head coach at the Ospreys.

The Englishman will be leaving at the end of the campaign with Mark Jones stepping up from defence coach, a role which will in turn be filled by club legend Justin Tipuric.

Asked about his emotions, Booth said: “They are no different to before the announcement, no different to every year that comes.

“Being in sport is an emotive business and coaches feel that and have that just as much as the players.

“You have a sense of excitement, a bit of trepidation, because that’s what keeps you honest.

“With all the best planning and pre-seasons in the world, you don’t know until the first game kicks off where you actually are. It’s always a bit of suck it and see.”

The Ospreys exceeded expectations last season, reaching the quarter-finals of both the BKT URC and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“We moved a step closer last year which was great,” said Booth.

“Our intent is to keep improving. We have got to try and maintain top eight performances, top eight standards and look up, not down.

“The group is very ambitious to continue the progress.”

Looking at the trip to Rodney Parade, he said: “It’s not been a great ground for us the last couple of years. We’ve not gone well there. So we are very mindful of the challenge.

“If you want to win a Welsh derby, you’ve got to keep your players on the pitch and in the games against the Dragons in the time I have been here, there have been 13 cards and three of them red.

“So we have spoken about discipline a lot.”

Giving his thoughts, Dragons coach Dai Flanagan said: “We get to play in front of our people on day one and you can’t ask for anything more than that.

“Rodney Parade is a fantastic place to play, our supporters have been through a lot with us and they are awesome. They are with us come rain or shine.

“We are looking forward to playing in front of them and it’s a great chance to make a statement early on.”

Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 7.35pm, Friday

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt says they must use Glasgow’s BKT URC title triumph as motivation going into the new season.

While their Scottish rivals lifted the trophy, Everitt’s team missed out on the play-offs, finishing down in tenth place.

But he is convinced they can have a far better campaign as they head into the league opener against Leinster at the Hive Stadium.

“Glasgow did incredibly well last year, they played a good brand of rugby, scored a heap of tries,” said the South African.

“I wouldn’t use the word envious, I think it’s great that a Scottish team won the URC, it brings a lot of belief to the Edinburgh players. We’ve got to use that as motivation.

“We know we let it slip last season. We were sitting in the top four until the end of January and then dropped out of it.

“We have to be better all round and I know we will be and if we are then we will be challenging at the top.”

As for Leinster, they have now gone three seasons without winning a trophy, but coach Leo Cullen is looking no further than the opening fixture in the Scottish capital.

“Our target at the moment is to get a positive result in Round 1,” he said.

“Glasgow did a good number on us in the first round last year when they got five points and we got none and they went on to win the trophy.

“If we can get off to a good, positive start against Edinburgh away, that’s all we are asking for and then we will get more and more greedy as the weeks go on.”

Cian Healy is set to make a record-equalling 280th appearance for Leinster, with fellow replacement prop Rabah Slimani in line for his debut, while Aussie centre Mosese Tuipulotu takes his bow for Edinburgh.

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, 5.30pm, Saturday

These two Irish provinces have experienced very contrasting fortunes during pre-season.

Munster followed up a 24-21 defeat at Bath by losing 33-19 at home to Gloucester, a result which coach Graham Rowntree.described as “a real good punch on the nose” and “kick up the backside”.

He also pledged it wouldn’t happen again, as he sets his sights on his team going one step further than last season when they lost to Glasgow in the play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Connacht have had a very encouraging warm-up programme, beating Sale 21-5 at home and winning 28-21 away to champions Glasgow before going down to a narrow 38-35 defeat at Bristol.

Coach Pete Wilkins commented: “Having a couple of wins pre-season is important mindset-wise and for building a bit of momentum.

“We have been pleased with the progress, but, at the same time, going away to Thomond Park Round 1 is a different challenge altogether. It’s also one we are looking forward to.”

Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, 7.35pm, Saturday

Scarlets coach Dwayne Peel is targeting a much improved start to the season as his team heads out to Treviso.

Last term, they won only two of their opening nine BKT URC matches, after claiming just one victory during the same opening block the year before.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that we started the last two seasons slowly,” said Peel.

“It’s important you begin the season well in any competition and this first block of six games is really important for us. We have got a good number at home.”

The former Wales scrum-half acknowledges it will be a stiff opening challenge away to Benetton who only lost one of their nine home games in the league last season.

“It’s always a tough place to go, They are a very combative side,” said Peel.

“They have grown a lot over the last couple of years and have some real quality in their group, both Italian players and foreign imports as well.

“So it’s going to be a tough challenge for us. It’s always a niggly game out there, but we have prepared well and it’s a good one for us to get off the mark with.”

Benetton finished seventh in the URC last season to reach the play-offs, a significant step up from eleventh the year before.

Coach Marco Bortolami said: “I am obviously very pleased with the progression of the team, but the challenge is to keep improving and keep the ambition to beat the biggest teams on the biggest stages.

“You learn how to be good in the play-offs the more often you are there. It is not an overnight process, it takes years.

“There’s still a lot of hard work to be done to be there every year. We always keep challenging the group, which is not always nice, but is the only way we can grow.

“We are still building our winning mentality and I feel the players are in the right mindset. The underdog tag we had in previous years is going to be smaller and smaller.”

Ulster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, 7.45pm, Saturday

The weekend concludes with the champions launching the defence of their title in Belfast.

It’s likely to be a tricky opener for Glasgow given the optimism expressed by Ulster boss Richie Murphy who is entering his first full season as head coach.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” says Murphy.

“All the data shows there’s an improvement in what we’re doing and a belief from the players in how we’re trying to send them to play the game.

“The mood is very positive. We have had great training sessions and spirits are high, which is a good sign. We’re ready to get out and play.

“I feel like we’re in a good place. Will that be good enough at the weekend? We’ll have to see. But it won’t be for a lack of planning or effort from the lads or the staff.”

Glasgow coach Franco Smith has acknowledged his team will have a target on their backs as title holders and says they will look to embrace that challenge while also dealing with the expectation which surrounds them.

“I can promise that everybody here wants to win every game, every competition we play in and that is what we strive to do,” said the South African.

“But we’ll have to take it one game at a time, see what we have available and manage the players as best we can.

“Hopefully, by doing that, we will keep that expectation at bay and the unnecessary pressure outside of our environment.

“If we start pinpointing games and competitions, we’re going to miss the trick.”

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Emirates Lions – Postponed

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – Postponed

These two South African derbies have been put back until the new year to avoid a clash with the Currie Cup final – a match which actually involves a showdown between two sides who were due to meet in Round 1, the Sharks and the Lions.

