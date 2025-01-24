BKT URC Round 10 Preview: Ospreys look to close gap on top eight as they host Benetton

Simon Thomas

Ospreys v Benetton Rugby, 7.35pm, Friday

Having been handed the Ospreys No 10 jersey following Dan Edwards’ “deserved” Wales call-up, Owen Williams is aiming to make the most of the opportunity.

The 21-year-old Edwards is one of two uncapped players in Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad – along with Scarlets wing Ellis Mee – and will be hoping to make his Test debut in next week’s Championship opener against France in Paris.

In his absence, the versatile Williams switches from inside centre to fly-half for the meeting with in-form Benetton in Swansea.

Giving his thoughts on Edwards, the ten-times capped Williams said: “Dan is a very good player. He can’t do anything wrong this season. He’s gone really well and he fully deserves it.

“So it’s down to me when I get an opportunity to take my chance. I want to string a couple of matches together and get some game-time.”

Williams, who won the last of his Wales caps in a World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham in August 2023, says the Ospreys are putting a big focus on their meeting with Benetton.

They come into the game on a high having claimed a thrilling 38-21 Challenge Cup victory away to Pau to book a mouth-watering last 16 home tie against arch rivals the Scarlets in April.

When it comes to the league, they are currently down in 14th spot in the table, but only five points off the top eight as they set their sights on reaching the play-offs for a second successive season.

“We’re not out of the BKT URC,” declared Williams, who will turn 33 next month.

“We have still got some big games coming up which can shape our season. We are still targeting that.

“We have gone well the last four weeks. Mark (Jones) has stepped up (as head coach) and done a great job. We are trying to move the ball a little bit more and we are digging in for each other, playing for the guy next to us.

“We targeted this block as a big one for our season and it’s gone well so far.”

‘Tough outing’

On Benetton, he said: “They are a very strong side. They turned over La Rochelle last weekend. It’s going to be a tough outing for us.”

With Jac Morgan having headed off to captain Wales in the Six Nations, the 35-year-old Justin Tipuric comes in to take his place on the openside and skipper the team.

Commenting on the veteran flanker – who is in his final season before hanging up his boots – head coach Mark Jones said: “He’s probably one of the best players in the competition whatever age he is.

“I’ve always admired him from afar and it’s a privilege to now work with him and watch how he operates. His humility is incredible considering how good he is and how good he has been.

“If you think of what he’s achieved in the game, the trophies he’s won and the kudos he’s got, where he sits with his peers in terms of how they rate him. Yet he is still asking to be coached, still wants feedback, positive and negative, because he still thinks he can get better, which tells you you’re a humble person.”

Benetton have been boosted by the release of four players from the Italy Six Nations squad, with Matt Gallagher and Alessandro Izekor starting on the wing and blindside flank respectively, while prop Giosué Zilocchi and lock Riccardo Favretto are among the forward replacements.

Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

Welsh internationals Steff Evans and Johnny Williams make very timely returns for the Scarlets as they look to retain their spot in the play-off zone.

Dwayne Peel’s team have five backs away on Six Nations duty with Wales in Tom Rogers, Blair Murray, Eddie James, Joe Roberts and the uncapped Ellis Mee, while fly-half Sam Costelow will be out for around three months following surgery on a fractured collar bone.

So having reinforcements coming on board this week is a significant boost.

Wing Evans, who is in the all-time top six for BKT URC tries with 54, will make his first appearance for the region since suffering a ruptured Achilles injury last March, while centre Williams has overcome a toe problem, with both men starting.

There is also an opportunity for 21-year-old Jac Davies to come in for his first league start on the right wing.

Coach Peel said: “Losing five backs to Wales, as well as the injury to Sam, is a challenge, but it is great to have someone of the experience and quality of Steff back following his injury lay-off and I’m excited to see how young Jac Davies goes on his first URC start.”

Edinburgh go into Round 10 in eighth, just a point behind their sixth-placed Scarlets.

Their head coach Sean Everitt said: “This is a really important match with such a tightly contested log. Every team in this league is so competitive and we know that it’s going to be a battle in Llanelli.

“Scarlets are a team we have a huge amount of respect for and they’ve been really strong at home. However we’re starting to build a bit of momentum with three wins on the bounce and we go into the match with plenty of confidence.”

Cardiff Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks, 5.15pm, Saturday

Scrummaging practice has been high on the priority list in the Cardiff camp this week and it’s just as well looking at the Sharks selection.

The visitors from Durban have no fewer than four Springboks props on duty in Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Ntuthuko Mchunu, and Ruan Dryer, plus two-time World Cup-winning hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Meanwhile, Cardiff are minus their first choice propping pair with tighthead Keiron Assiratti away with Wales and loosehead Corey Domachoski injured, while frontline hookers Liam Belcher and Evan Lloyd are also absent.

So there’s a big challenge ahead for the men left on board to take on the physically imposing Sharks.

Assistant coach Scott Andrews – who won 14 caps at tighthead prop for Wales – has been outlining the work that’s been going on behind the scenes.

“We have done quite a bit of scrummaging this week!” he revealed.

“We know the power the Sharks bring up front. They have got some big scrummagers and big set-piece forwards.

“We know the challenge that’s in front of us as a pack.

“They have got a lot of quality in their squad, so we are looking forward to having them at the Arms Park.”

Cardiff lie third in the BKT URC table having only lost three of their first nine matches in the competition this season.

“We are in a decent place in the league at the moment whereas last year we were so close in so many games,” said Andrews.

“It definitely helps to get some good results. Hopefully we can perform strongly now against the Sharks.”

After this weekend, Cardiff will have just two more regular season fixtures left to play at the Arms Park, so they want to make the most of the opportunity with a bumper attendance expected.

“The crowds have been excellent here,” said Andrews.

“It will be good if we can get another good crowd and really good if we can finish off this block of games with a victory and on a high. We would stay in the same league position then, which would be good going into a little break.”

South African scrum-half Johan Mulder makes his first start of the season against his countrymen, while second row Josh McInally skippers the side, with another recruit from Bath, Regan Grace, set to make his home debut off the bench.

There are no fewer than 13 Springboks in the Sharks 23 in all, with Makazole Mapimpi and Jordan Hendrikse returning at wing and full-back respectively, while Grant Williams starts at scrum-half, with Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse among the subs.

Giving his thoughts, hooker Bongi Mbonambi said: “We expect a tough clash against a quality side doing really well in the competition, but we look forward to making our fans proud.”

Dragons RFC v Munster Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Having been left out of the Welsh Six Nations squad, Rio Dyer is turning his attention to lifting spirits in the Dragons camp.

The winger made the joint-most starts for Wales in 2024 – nine of them – but there was no place for him in Warren Gatland’s selection for the upcoming Championship.

So the 25-year-old’s focus is firmly on helping the Dragons bounce back from last weekend’s 60-10 Challenge Cup hammering at the hands of the Lions in Johannesburg – their worst ever European defeat.

“We have to hold ourselves accountable for that result,” said the 23-cap speedster.

“The one positive was how we stuck together.

“We’ve been down in the dumps a bit, but if we keep beating ourselves up then it will never change.

“If we hold our hands up, be accountable and try to better ourselves, that’s what shows character and that’s all we can ask.

“Looking around, I am one of the oldest in the back line and all I can say to the young boys is to keep going.

“That’s one thing I have learnt – do what you love and if you make a mistake then don’t beat yourself up, just keep working to be the best player you can be.”

Bottom

The Dragons lie bottom of the URC table, with just one league win to their name, but Munster insist they are not taking the trip to Rodney Parade lightly.

Assistant coach Mossy Lawler commented: “It’s a huge game for us. It’s a very difficult place to go and play.

“From our point of view, we are definitely taking nothing for granted. We know it will be a tough task. They are really combative in everything they do.

“Obviously we have five internationals away, so it’s next up and somebody has to fill that slot and perform. The big thing is making sure we perform as a group on Saturday night.”

Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls, 12.45pm, Saturday

“This is personal!”

That’s the message ahead of the Jukskei derby in Johannesburg.

As Lions scrum-half Morne van den Berg explains, it’s always a special occasion when the two Highveld rivals lock horns.

“It’s massive for us as players,” he said.

“It’s fellow South Africans, it’s guys that you know very well and play against a lot and it is personal.

“It’s a game you want to play in. It’s very exciting to play a local derby and it’s exciting for the public as well.”

The Lions will have added motivation having lost 25-10 at home to the Bulls last season.

“It’s been a while since we can correct that performance at Ellis Park and how we played that day,” said Van den Berg.

“So the boys are definitely up. We have taken good learning and know what to expect. We have planned very well. There is nothing that needs to be said.

“It’s special to be a part of this game and it’s a game we want to win.”

Giving the view from the Vodacom Bulls camp, seasoned winger Sergeal Petersen said:

“It’s going to be a tough one.

“The Jukskei derby will always be a dogfight.

“We expect a lot of running rugby from the Lions and a tough encounter. We will play towards our strengths and hopefully we will get a few (attacking) opportunities.

“Ellis Park is one of my favourite stadiums, so I’m looking forward to it. We are going there to do a job and when we are on the field it is strictly business. It is up to us to rock up and give our best performance.”

Leinster Rugby v DHL Stormers, 5pm, Saturday

League leaders Leinster may be without the bulk of their 24-strong contingent in the Ireland Six Nations squad, but they are able to welcome back a couple of notable individuals.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and wing James Lowe have not travelled with the rest of the Irish party to the training camp in Portugal in order to get some game-time after lengthy injury lay-offs.

Sheehan captains the team as he makes his first appearance of the season after recovering from knee ligament damage, while Lowe also starts having been sidelined since the autumn internationals with a calf injury.

Another Ireland squad member gets an outing in loosehead Jack Boyle, with fellow prop Rabah Slimani on the other side of the front row ahead of joining up with France for the Six Nations, having been brought back into the fold for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

Leinster are unbeaten this season, with 13 wins out of 13 in all competitions, but a big test lies ahead given their depleted numbers and the quality of the visitors from Cape Town, who include the likes of Manie Libbok, Evan Roos, Warrick Gelant, Frans Malherbe, Ben-Jason Dixon and Deon Fourie in their ranks.

Scrum-half Luke Grath said: “We’ve a younger group and we understand what is coming our way.

“We know the Stormers will be strong. They’re going to be ready for it and it’s a massive challenge for us. You see how impressive they are with the ball. They scored some great tries against Racing 92 last weekend. Manie Libbok will be a massive threat. He is an unbelievably good footballer, with so much experience from the Springboks squad.”

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, 3.30pm, Sunday

Connacht couldn’t have gone any better in the Challenge Cup, claiming bonus point victories in all four group matches to finish as top seeds.

Now they will look to carry that form into the BKT URC as they travel to Scotstoun to take on the reigning champions in a game moved from Friday night because of Storm Eowyn.

Reflecting on his team’s perfect European record, coach Pete Wilkins said: “It’s very satisfying. I am very proud of the boys. They said from the start that the Challenge Cup is something they wanted to really make a go of this season.

“It’s one thing saying that, but it’s another to put in the performances and the lads have done that. They deserve a huge amount of credit. It’s something we can build from going back into the URC.”

Connacht are 13th in the league table at present, with three wins from their nine matches.

“We go to Glasgow now and really we’ve got to get a result,” admitted Wilkins.

“I don’t think it’s season ending if we don’t, but it’s certainly a really important opportunity for us to make up some of the ground we lost in those two interpro games either side of Christmas.

“My job is to keep pushing the group to grow and keep getting better.”

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith said: “Connacht have been performing very well in their European fixtures, showing the quality they possess, and will pose a stern test.

“We have a great squad and Sunday presents an opportunity for some players that have earned their chance to perform at home.”

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan makes his first start in eight months for Connacht, while Glasgow centre Ollie Smith returns after an even longer injury lay-off of some 13 months.

Ulster Rugby v Zebre Parma, 5.30pm, Sunday

Ulster will be looking to build on their Champions Cup win over Exeter as they return to URC action.

They claimed an eight-try 52-24 victory over the Chiefs in Belfast – a result that ultimately earned them a place in the knock-out stage of the competition.

Assistant coach Dan Soper said: “I know there’s been a lot of commentary around us not being good enough to be in the last 16 and we would be better off in the Challenge Cup – but we played two of the best teams in the world (Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bégles) in our pool and at periods in those games we competed. You see what they’ve done to other teams.

“We’re into the last 16 and we’re very pleased to be there and looking forward to the challenge.”

Turning the focus to the visit from Zebre, Kiwi Soper said:

“Obviously the result is the most important thing, but we need to develop our game and how we’re trying to play.

“If we get a win, but we’re not developing or growing as a team then, come the back-end of the season in Europe or in knock-out rugby in the URC, we’re not going to be good enough to compete.

“We’ve got to keep getting better as a rugby team and that’s what we’ll be looking for, improvement in our performance. We saw bits of that last weekend and hopefully we see a bit more of that.”

Scrum-half John Cooney will make his 150th appearance for Ulster, with Nick Timoney captaining the side from the back row.

Giving the verdict from the Zebre camp, head coach Massimo Brunello said: “We’re playing in Belfast, one of the toughest venues in the URC, against a very solid team, especially in the forwards.

“They are the second-best team in the league for tries scored from driving mauls. We’ll need to be disciplined and skilled at keeping them out of our 22.

“We’re going through a challenging time with many injuries and some players called up for the Six Nations, but we must stay united and determined to play a great match.”

