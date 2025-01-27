BKT URC ROUND 10 REVIEW: All smiles for Tipuric’s Ospreys

Simon Thomas

Wales great Justin Tipuric says the Ospreys are playing with a smile on their faces as they continue their unbeaten run under new head coach Mark Jones.

They recorded a six-try 43-0 bonus point victory over Benetton Rugby in Swansea on the weekend – their biggest league win in seven years.

Since Jones took over from the departing Toby Booth just before Christmas, his five games at the helm have brought four wins and a draw in all competitions.

Expansive style

In their last three matches, the Ospreys have scored 109 points – an at average of 36 – and 16 tries, reflecting the expansive style of play favoured by former Wales wing Jones.

That approach clearly suits the handling skills and support play of the enduringly classy Tipuric down to the ground. The 35-year-old – who will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season to move into a coaching role at the region – was named Player of the Match following the thumping win over Benetton.

“The boys are playing with a smile on their face in attack which is great to see,” said the flanker.

“With the backs we have got, it’s pleasing for us to give them the ball and let them do what they do.”

The Ospreys were equally impressive defensively, as they nilled a team for the first time in four years.

“Points on the board is great, but to keep a team like Benetton, who play some great rugby, to a zero is probably the most pleasing thing,” said Tipuric.

Head coach Jones was full of praise for the 93-cap flanker who led by example as captain on the night.

“He’s not bad, is he? He’s a great player. One of the things I said to him with the change in the coaching set-up this year is I just wanted him to enjoy his last year because you only get one last season playing.

“He sets his standard around his work ethic and his detail. He’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s so smart around the contact area, he’s got so much to offer the team.

“He’s incredible. I just wish we could clone him up and start again!”

Giving a team-mate’s perspective on Tipuric, scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams said: “He’s the best player I’ve played with. He’s got it all. He can play any position on the field. He could probably take the nine jersey off me if he wanted to! He’s phenomenal.”

Brave

Reflecting on his team’s overall display against Benetton, Jones said: “The boys were great. It was a very good performance.

“We have talked about being brave, trying to move the ball and score more points and I think the boys are enjoying themselves doing it, which is a pleasure to watch.

“The intent they showed around the attacking mindset was first class and the execution was equally as good.

“I want us to be brave with the ball, I want us to entertain the crowd. It’s something I feel passionate about.

“But I also want to win games, as there is always a balance around that, and I think the players have embraced the little bits of pieces myself and the coaches have tried to add and layer into our game.”

“Massive” result for top-six Scarlets

The Scarlets kept both the home fires and their play-off hopes burning by defeating Edinburgh Rugby 30-24 in Llanelli.

It was a sixth successive home win in all competitions for the west Wales outfit, much to the delight of their coach Dwayne Peel.

“That was a massive result for us,” said the former international scrum-half.

“The league is so tight, from 12th to third. A win or two can be the difference between dropping out of the play-offs or staying in. We want to stay in there. That is a big focus for us and we have done that with this win. I was happy and relieved we got over the line.”

Skipper Josh Macelod, who scored his ninth try in as many matches, added: “It was a big game for us in the context of the season.

“Edinburgh were just behind us on the table, so we had that pressure on our shoulders and I thought the boys really stepped up.”

The Player of the Match award went to centre Johnny Williams, who commented: “It was the last game before a little break, so that was massive for us, keeping continuity there in that play-off spot. We knew we had to win and we got the job done.”

Match of the weekend

Cardiff Rugby 22, Hollywoodbets Sharks 42

The most tries (10) and the most points (64) over the weekend – and a game that was much more in the balance than the final scoreline might suggest.

Chaotically entertaining is probably the best way to describe this top six contest!

There was certainly plenty of frenetic action to keep the 11,687 crowd suitably gripped at a packed Arms Park.

They got to watch six World Cup-winning Springboks, with one of them, Bongi Mbonambi, rampaging over for two tries, while another, Makazole Mapimpi, also crossed the whitewash.

The supporters also got to see the emergence of a potential star of the future, with teenage Cardiff winger Tom Bowen touching down twice amid a tremendous individual display.

His double helped the depleted hosts stay in the fight and with seven minutes to go there was only one score in it, but the Sharks sealed the outcome with a couple of late touchdowns.

Giving his thoughts on the Springbok-stacked visitors from Durban, Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt said: “They are a quality outfit. There were double World Cup winners coming off the bench!

“They are a rock star team really, aren’t they?

“So it was always going to be tough because they have got so many individuals who can do something in a flash and that’s probably what happened in the last six or seven minutes.

“I thought we looked really dangerous with ball in hand and scored some nice tries and I was pretty proud for us to get it back to a one score game.

“But the Sharks are a quality team who probably just had a bit too much pace and power for us in the last part of the game.

“Listen, we don’t like losing and we were obviously disappointed with how it ended. It was pretty cruel.

“But I just looked down from the stand after the match and to see the Arms Park pitch absolutely packed with kids and fans, I think it was a pretty good advert for the game.”

Dangerous

Commenting on the 19-year-old Bowen, who is in the Wales U20s Six Nations squad, Sherratt said: “He was very good. He backs himself. He’s got no fear.

“If he gets the ball in space, he’s very dangerous. He’s hard to handle. He changes direction so quickly. He’s been a real find for us in this block of games. He’s a very exciting player for the future.”

Reacting to his team’s bonus point win, Sharks coach John Plumtree said: “I was really pleased with the result. I thought Cardiff were excellent and played some good attacking rugby and stressed our defence on a number of occasions. I loved the way we closed out the game with the two late tries, but it could have gone either way.”

Dan’s the man as Leinster lengthen lead

Dan Sheehan said it was a special feeling to be back out on the pitch after he ended a six month absence with a two-try Player of the Match display to lead Leinster Rugby to a 36-12 bonus point victory over the DHL Stormers.

It was the Ireland hooker’s first appearance of the season following his recovery from the serious knee ligament damage he suffered against the Springboks in Pretoria last summer, but it was as if he had never been away.

Handed the captaincy for his return at the Aviva Stadium, he produced a typically dynamic display, racing in at the corner for his first try and collecting a cross-kick for his second.

It was proof positive that he has come back as good as new and is ready and raring to go with the Six Nations starting next weekend.

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old admitted: “I was nervous during the week.

“It’s so nice to be part of this team and when it’s taken away from you for six months it just makes it all the more special to be back out on the pitch. It was excellent. It kind of felt like another debut.

“I have been helped so much by everyone in Leinster. A lot of people have put a lot of time into me.”

As for taking on the captaincy, he said: “It was a nice distraction. It got me thinking about the rest of the lads rather than myself.

“I’m trying to push my game on with the leadership side of things. It’s a big role and it’s an important role, leading the squad and helping to run the week. I was happy with how the lads performed for me.”

The 27-cap Sheehan will now link up with the rest of the Ireland squad out in Portugal where they are preparing for their Championship opener at home to England.

“I can’t wait to get back into camp,” he said.

“It was kind of weird watching from the outside the last couple of games. So I’m looking forward to getting to Portugal and getting stuck into a bit of prep. It’s really exciting times.”

Sheehan’s double, along with another brace from wing Andrew Osborne, helped Leinster make it ten out of ten in the URC this season, while they are 14 wins from 14 games in all competitions.

Securing the maximum against the Stormers has seen them extend their lead at the top of the league table by a point to 11.

Windswept

That’s because second-placed Glasgow Warriors finished one try short of a bonus point in a hard-fought 22-19 victory over Connacht Rugby.

However, their coach Franco Smith was full of praise for the performance from his reigning champions at a windswept and bitterly cold Scotstoun.

“It was tremendously gutsy,” he said.

“It was a horrible night. It was freezing sitting in the stand.

“I am very proud of the boys. They stuck in and got the result against a great Connacht side who have played really well in the Challenge Cup lately.

“We always knew they were going to be a tough opposition and I am glad we got the job done.”

The Vodacom Bulls have moved up to third thanks to their 35-22 derby day victory away to the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg, while the Hollywoodbets Sharks are now fourth having also claimed a bonus point win on the road, beating Cardiff Rugby 42-22 at the Arms Park.

Cardiff slip down to fifth, with the Scarlets now just behind them in sixth after their hard-fought victory over Edinburgh Rugby.

Munster Rugby are up to seventh having beaten Dragons RFC 38-19 at Rodney Parade, where No 8 Gavin Coombes was Player of the Match, while it’s Edinburgh who occupy the final play-off spot courtesy of the two points they picked up in that defeat to the Scarlets.

Zebre’s away day delight

There’s no doubting the result of the round. That came in the final game of the weekend as Zebre Parma beat Ulster Rugby 15-14 at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

In doing so, they ended a long four-year wait for an away win in the league, with their last victory on the road in the competition having been when they defeated Italian rivals Benetton Rugby 24-15 in Treviso back in January 2021.

Their landmark triumph over Ulster featured tries for flanker Bautista Stavile and full-back Giacomo Da Re, while No 10 Giovanni Montemauri landed two shots at goal, with his Argentine half-back partner Gonzalo Garcia being named Player of the Match.

Summing up the achievement, elated skipper Luca Bigi said: “It means a lot. We are very proud of what we put on the field.

“We had a couple of bad performances in the Challenge Cup in the last few weeks. We came here with a tough travel, against a big team, but we were focused on our basics and it was an outstanding performance from all the lads.”

Hooker Bigi added: “A performance like that brings so much confidence to the team. It’s a big message for us and for everyone that we are really competitive.”

Player of the weekend

Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)

It was something of a weekend for veteran flankers to show they are still delivering the goods.

We had the 35-year-old Justin Tipuric ripping it up for the Ospreys and the following day it was the turn of 33-year-old Marcell Coetzee.

The man from the Transvaal was simply everywhere and into everything during the Bulls’ 37-22 derby day victory away to the Lions in Johannesburg.

He was in the top two for both carries and tackles, capping his tireless endeavours by forcing his way over for a deserved try which was crucial to the final outcome.

Speaking after the game, the 31-cap Springbok said: “I just want to thank all the Bulls fans for coming out here at Ellis Park and the people at home for supporting us.

“It was a special derby with the brothers.”

Quote of the weekend

Fly-half Duncan Weir on captaining Glasgow for the first time as they beat Connacht 22-19 at Scotstoun:

“I know there is every man and his dog away, but it’s still a huge honour. It was great. I absolutely loved it. The boys really delivered. It was a great squad effort, great heart, great desire. It’s a good four points at home. We will go into the break with a smile on our faces.”

What’s coming next?

The URC now takes a two week break as the Six Nations gets underway, with the league action resuming in Round 11 over the weekend of February 14-16.

League leaders Leinster travel to the in-form Ospreys who are unbeaten in five matches since Mark Jones took over as head coach.

Second plays bottom at Rodney Parade where Glasgow are the guests of the Dragons, while it’s third against fourth as the Bulls hosts the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

There’s another South African derby in Johannesburg where the Lions entertain the Stormers, while the rest of the fixtures read Munster v Scarlets, Edinburgh v Zebre, Benetton v Ulster and Connacht v Cardiff.

