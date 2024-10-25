BKT URC Round 6 Preview: Scarlets target third successive victory

Simon Thomas

Scarlets v Zebre Parma, 7.35pm, Friday

Blair Murray will be looking to shake off his shock and celebrate his Wales squad selection in style by helping the Scarlets secure a third successive victory.

The fast-tracked flier has been called up for the autumn internationals after making just five league appearances since arriving from New Zealand over the summer.

He is one of two uncapped players in the 35-strong group chosen by Warren Gatland for the Tests against Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

“When I was coming over, I wanted to push for the Welsh squad, but I definitely didn’t think it would happen this fast, so it was quite a shock to me,” said the former Crusaders wing.

“I am absolutely stoked for the opportunity. I had it in my mind, but I just didn’t think it would happen this quick.”

The 23-year-old qualifies for Wales through his mother who hails from Tonyrefail.

‘Stoked’

“I called mum and dad back in New Zealand to tell them the news and they were stoked. It was cool,” he said.

“My mum was over the moon. There were a few tears. She has always wanted me to wear the red jersey, so hopefully I will get my opportunity.

“I don’t fully know what to expect. I know it’s not going to be easy. The players you will be coming across are just going to be that next level up. International rugby is going to be a step up. I’ve obviously never played that before, but I’m excited to be a part of it and to face the challenge.”

Murray’s call-up followed his outstanding finish in last weekend’s dramatic 23-22 victory over the Vodacom Bulls when he broke one tackle and held off two other defenders to touch down.

“I would say I am an attack-minded player. When I’ve got the ball in my hand, I feel like I am dangerous. I think that’s what my strength is.

“Hopefully, I will be able to get on the field and get the ball in space and show what I can do.”

He added: “I haven’t learned the Welsh national anthem yet, but I am sure I will be practicing in the shower!

“I’ve never been to the Principality Stadium before and I don’t know what to expect from it.

“I’ll be honest, since being named, I have been a bit in shock. I’ve been trying to focus on Scarlets first, but I’m sure after our game this weekend, I will have a bit of thought around it.”

As he takes on Zebre, Murray will be joined in the match-day 23 by the seven other Scarlets selected by Wales, along with Scotland squad member Alex Craig.

Cardiff Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Dubbed the best back in Wales by Warren Gatland, Ben Thomas will clearly be a key figure for Cardiff as they look to end a three-match losing run.

Giving his thoughts, the 25-year-old centre said: “We want to finish this block well for our fans and if we get a win it will put us in a good position league-wise. So a win would be very important for us.

“Similar to most Irish teams, Ulster tend to test your basics very well. So it’s dealing with the multiple tests they will pose and then, when we get the ball, it will be about imprinting our style of play on them.”

Ulster arrive at the Arms Park following Belfast bonus point victories over Connacht and the Ospreys.

Their coach Richie Murphy said: “It’s the end of a six week block and a really important game for us. There’s a real focus for one big last effort before we have a bit of a break.”

On the opposition, he added: “With ball in hand, Cardiff can cause you a lot of problems in the outside channels, while there’s a big threat in and around the breakdown. We are fully aware of that.

“So, although they are coming off the back of three losses, it will be a very difficult game for us.

“They are playing at home in front of their fans and they are going to be fully committed to finishing off this opening block with a win. If we take our eye off the ball, we definitely won’t win.”

Ospreys v Edinburgh Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

After making the BKT URC quarter-finals last season, the Ospreys now find themselves bottom of the table after the opening five rounds.

Head coach Toby Booth says they are “desperate” to turn things around, but it won’t be easy against an Edinburgh side who have recorded bonus point victories over the Stormers and Cardiff in the last two rounds.

Booth said: “We’ve not played well enough and we are determined and desperate to put things right, because we have not given the best account of ourselves so far this season and we are disappointed about that.”

The match against Edinburgh is being played at the Brewery Field in Bridgend, where the Ospreys have recorded notable victories over Cardiff, Sale and the Stormers this year.

“We enjoy Bridgend, as everybody knows. It’s been good to us and we have been good to it, so we are in the right environment and we have trained exceptionally well,” said Booth.

The hosts are boosted by the return of Wales stars Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, Owen Watkin and Adam Beard.

“It’s great to have them available. We are dropping in four really important leaders and players for us,” said Booth.

“Things aren’t going as we want from a results point of view and, when that happens, you look to your senior players to lead by example and create confidence and show the way.”

Connacht Rugby v Dragons RFC, 7.35pm, Saturday

Connacht coach Pete Wilkins is looking for his team to record a convincing win in Galway to deliver a “feel good factor”.

It’s been a mixed bag for them so far this season, with victories over the Sharks and Scarlets, but three interprovincial derby defeats.

“In the context of this first block of fixtures, the importance of this game is absolutely enormous,” said Wilkins.

“If we win, if we win convincingly, you take that feel-good factor into the November break. I think it probably shapes how you reflect on these first six games.

“If we don’t deliver, then you get the reverse effect pretty quickly in terms of the perception of us and our ambitions this season, but also in terms of how we’re simply feeling about ourselves. So this is a huge, huge game for us.”

He added: “It’s been a challenging start. I feel like every year it’s a tough start in the URC. That’s the nature of the competition, that’s why it’s so exciting.

“But for us to have had three interpros in the first six games, two of them away from home, it is challenging, particularly with the competitiveness of the Irish teams.”

The Dragons are looking to end a four-match losing streak, with head coach Dai Flanagan saying: “For all the progress, we want results. We want to turn a corner and win a lot more and currently we haven’t.”

Benetton Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, 7.35pm, Friday

Just like the Scarlets, Benetton have won their last two matches after going without a victory in their opening three fixtures.

Now they will be looking to build on those bonus point triumphs against the Hollywoodbets Sharks and Dragons RFC during which they scored nine tries in all.

As for the Bulls, they will be determined to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, having lost 23-22 in Llanelli last weekend.

Their head coach, Jake White, has made no fewer than nine changes for the trip to Treviso.

Elrigh Louw comes in to captain the side from No 8, with fellow international Marcell Coetzee joining him in the back row, while Johan Grobbelaar starts at hooker having had the red card he received against the Scarlets rescinded.

Grobbelaar will pack down alongside tighthead prop Wilco Louw with both of them having been called up to the Springboks tour squad for the autumn Tests following the withdrawal of fellow Bulls front rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels with an ankle injury.

DHL Stormers v Glasgow Warriors, 12.45pm, Saturday

Stellenbosch will be the setting for this showdown between the 2022 and 2024 URC champions.

Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted with the 34-19 bonus point victory over Munster in Cape Town last weekend, describing it as a feeling of “pure relief” after two defeats from their opening three fixtures had left them bottom of the table.

Looking ahead to the meeting with Glasgow, he said: “They are the defending BKT URC champions and it’s our last game before the break. It’s a big one for us. There is so much desperation from within this team to do well.

“If we get it right, it means we have won three out of five, having already toured, so we will be hard in the mix. It’s going to be a vibe in Stellenbosch.”

Glasgow lost 28-24 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend, but came away with two losing bonus points thanks to a brace of late tries.

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Munster Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

It’s Plumtree v Rowntree as two of the league’s most experienced coaches go head to head in Durban.

Sharks boss John Plumtree has named a star-studded side featuring the likes of Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Grant Williams, with World Cup-winning Springboks skipper Kolisi shifting across to No 8 after his try-scoring display from the flank against Glasgow last weekend.

On that switch, Plumtree said: “I see it as an opportunity for him to run with the ball and we know he loves that. It’s a position I’m keen to see how he goes in. It could free up more of his running game.”

Turning to Munster, who were beaten by the Stormers last weekend, he said: “They are a very proud club. They’ve come on tour and lost their first game, so they’ll be looking for a response. They’re physical, very tough up front and a team that plays a lot of rugby. It’s another really big test for us.”

Giving his thoughts, Munster coach Graham Rowntree said: “It’s a big game. It’s pretty much a Springbok pack waiting for us in the heat in Durban. What gives me comfort is we’ve done it before.”

As for how they respond to having lost three of their opening five league fixtures, amid a number of injuries, he says: “You’ve got to roll your sleeves up. You’ve got to roll with the punches. You get on with it and you test your squad depth.”

Leinster Rugby v Emirates Lions, 5.15pm, Saturday

The game of the weekend, a top-of-the-table clash with first hosting second at the Aviva Stadium.

Both teams have won all of their league matches to date, so something has to give.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is under no illusions about the scale of the threat posed by Leinster.

“They are probably the best rugby team in the world, aren’t he?” he said.

“They have got 90 per cent of the Ireland team which is ranked number one. In terms of consistency in rankings, they are probably the best team in the world over the last three years, so we know it’s going to be a huge challenge.

“They have got multiple threats all over on attack and, with Jacques Nienaber there, they will put your skill set under pressure.

“They’ve also got a very good kicking game and a good set-piece. So we know there are going to be challenges all over.

“For most of our touring squad, it’s the first time ever at the Aviva, so again a nice little challenge for us there.

“Obviously we have got some plans and ways we think we can challenge them, which we can expose.

“I know it sounds very cliched, but we have literally got nothing to lose. We can go full kitchen sink.”

Leaders Leinster, who have racked up a maximum 25 points, are boosted by having Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw back available.

