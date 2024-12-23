BKT URC Round 8 Review: Jac Morgan sparks winning starts for new Ospreys boss

Simon Thomas

Morgan the magnificent

Jac Morgan produced a real captain’s display as the Ospreys ended what he admitted had been “a difficult week” with a dramatic late win over their arch rivals the Scarlets.

The week had begun with the shock departure of head coach Toby Booth, which saw Mark Jones move from defensive duties into the hot seat earlier than had been anticipated.

It concluded with a 23-22 west Wales derby victory in Swansea, thanks to a last play try from super sub Iestyn Hopkins.

The attacking position had been created by flanker Morgan winning his fourth turnover penalty, while he also put in 17 carries and made the most tackles (12) for his team.

Giving his thoughts after the game, the Wales back row star said: “It’s been a difficult week. It was a shock at the start of the week.

“But full credit to Mark and the coaches and the boys, we just stuck to what we do as a team.

“We wanted to come out and put on a performance and I thought that’s something we did.”

The Ospreys trailed 19-8 at the break, with the Scarlets having delivered a training ground score through impressive wing Ellis Mee.

But the hosts cut the deficit through a Justin Tipuric try and then hammered away in the last quarter, with their efforts finally rewarded when replacement full-back Hopkins went over amid scenes of jubilation and despair from the respective sets of players.

“Full credit to the boys, they didn’t stop until the end,” said skipper Morgan.

“There was real character from them to stick in there, to keep on going and just keep on fighting until the end and it was great that we were able to get that try in the 80th minute. We were chuffed to get over.”

Quality

Speaking about his inspirational leader, new head coach Jones said: “The team is representative of its captain and its captain is Jac Morgan, so the team plays like Jac Morgan in terms of the effort, the commitment, the physicality, the quality.”

Reflecting on the last-gasp victory, former Wales wing Jones continued: “All credit to the staff and the players, they have been phenomenal this week and they deserved it.

“The most pleasing aspect is we got our process and our execution right at the right time, the last play of the game.

“We had plenty of other chances and didn’t nail them, but the one that really counted, we took.

“To have the composure to do that, with the youth that was on the field, I was just really pleased for the boys.

“Seconds count don’t they and it was almost a different guy stood here talking about the game, so I feel grateful that the boys nailed it and it allows me this privilege to give them a pat on the back.

“I am proud of the boys and the staff. It’s awesome. We are going to go away and enjoy this.”

Morgan Morris, who made 21 carries from No 8, added: “Everyone gave their all. We didn’t want to lose that one.

“We talk a lot about making our home a fortress. We want to protect it every time we play here. We never want to lose at home.”

For the Scarlets, it was yet another case this season of victory slipping from their grasp late on.

Head coach Dwayne Peel said: “We are bitterly disappointed.

“I felt at half-time we deserved our commanding lead. Slowly but surely, we let momentum slip in that second half through some inaccuracy and lack of discipline, with two yellow cards not helping. It was a game we probably let slip rather than them winning it.”

Football fan Matthews shines on historic Hampden occasion

Reigning champions Glasgow Warriors marked a historic day for Scottish rugby and the URC by providing further proof that they are not about to relinquish their league title easily.

In the first game of club rugby ever played at Hampden Park, they recorded a five-try 33-14 bonus point victory over arch rivals Edinburgh Rugby in front of an attendance of around 28,000 to solidify second spot in the table.

Fittingly enough, given the venue, there was a brace of touchdowns for Liverpudlian hooker Johnny Matthews, an avid football fan who supports Everton.

Commenting on the occasion, fit-again Glasgow skipper Kyle Steyn said: “That was amazing. To see all the blue flags in the crowd was just cracking. Having all those people behind us was awesome.”

The winger added: “It’s been really good this season. We’ve been hit by a few injuries and there has been loads of rotation, but whoever has put the jersey on each week has really stepped up.

“It feels like we have learned our lessons pretty well and are slowly building momentum. So I’m pretty happy with where we are.”

It’s a maximum haul which has brought Glasgow a point closer to league leaders Leinster Rugby, reducing the gap to six.

Fielding a much-changed team, Leinster were pushed hard by Connacht Rugby as a 33,963 crowd watched on at the Aviva Stadium, with a 17-0 lead being whittled down to just five points in the second half.

Then, when they had full-back Jimmy O’Brien yellow carded six minutes from time, one wondered whether they were finally going to be beaten as the pressure mounted.

But their defence held firm and they sealed a 20-12 win when fly-half Ross Byrne landed his fourth successful shot at goal a minute from time.

Reacting to an eighth straight league victory, head coach Leo Cullen said: “Connacht were fully loaded and we knew they would be coming here throwing everything at the game.

“I thought it was an unbelievable contest. It was a bit more nervy than we would have liked in the second half.

“We got ourselves in a very difficult situation when the game went to 17-12, but I thought we scrambled really well defensively.

“So I am really pleased and delighted to get the win, after a bit of disruption this week, while it was an amazing opportunity for some of the young Academy guys.

“There were lots of positives out there. It was far from perfect, but it’s another win and we move on to the next challenge which is the 27th down in Limerick when we will have a good chunk of players come back in.”

Drama

Elsewhere in Round 8, it was a story of dramatic conclusions to games.

The weekend began with Munster Rugby centre Tom Farrell going over in the 79th minute to complete a hat-trick of tries and secure a 22-19 victory over Ulster Rugby in Belfast.

There was also a nerve-racking end to the game in Durban as the Hollywoodbets Sharks repelled a late onslaught from the Vodacom Bulls to triumph 20-17.

The other South African derby delivered a much-needed 29-10 bonus point victory for the DHL Stormers over the Emirates Lions who had lock Ruben Schoeman red carded after 20 minutes.

It was only the Stormers’ third win in nine matches in all competitions this season, so skipper Deon Fourie was understandably pleased after the Cape Town triumph, especially as it was his first appearance after eight months out through injury.

“In the previous games, we were our worst enemies,” said the fit-again flanker.

“We just said we had to stick to our structures and the things we have trained and, at stages, we did that well and got the win.”

Match of the weekend

Hollywoodbets Sharks 20, Vodacom Bulls 17

There wouldn’t have been many fingernails left in the near 35,000 crowd by the end of this Kings Park cracker in hot and humid Durban.

Having fought back from 17-10 down to take the lead through a Jordan Hendrikse penalty 11 minutes from time, the Sharks then came under intense, prolonged pressure near their own line during the closing stages.

But, faced with defending a series of close range lineouts, they somehow managed to hold on for the win to move up to fourth in the URC table.

It was a victory which was all the more notable as they had been hit by some late withdrawals through illness and injury, including Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi.

With Kolisi sidelined, centre Andre Esterhuizen took over the captaincy.

“We always knew it was going to be tough,” he said.

“It was humid conditions, warm in Durban, and also some disruptions in the week.

“So I am very proud of the boys, they were very courageous. We dug deep and got the result in the end. It’s hard when you are under the pump, but the boys stuck in. We worked hard and we got through it.”

Commenting on the sell-out crowd, he said: “It’s unbelievable. Thank you so much to all the people for coming out to support us.

“The more we win, the more they will come, so we are hoping to keep that going.”

The Player of the Match award went to Sharks flanker Emmanuel Tshituka who said: “I am just so proud of the boys.

“It was such a difficult week for us, with a lot of adversity, a lot of changes in the team, a couple of guys getting sick, a couple falling out because of injury.

“It just shows the strength of the squad, the character of the boys and how strong we are as a group to come out here and still get the win against a very strong Bulls side. The boys really dug deep.”

Player of the weekend

Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

Not just the performance of the weekend, but one of the performances of the season from the Munster centre in the 22-19 victory over Ulster in Belfast.

A hat-trick of tries – including the late match-winner – ten carries for 140 metres made, eight defenders beaten, four line breaks, eight tackles and eight passes.

It really was some display.

Farrell’s first try saw him show great strength and determination to stretch out to the line despite being brought down by the combined efforts of Werner Kok and Stuart McCloskey, while his second was a reward for intelligent support as he ran on to Mike Haley’s offload from the deck.

Then, less than two minutes from time, came the game’s deciding moment as he completed his hat-trick by stepping back inside two defenders to touch down.

The 31-year-old really has proved some acquisition since arriving from Connacht over the summer.

He has started every game for his new team and has, remarkably, been on the field for all but 13 minutes of the season.

Interim head coach Ian Costello said: “I can’t stress enough how good Tom has been for us.

“He’s played so many minutes. We were joking that he’s played his quota from last season and we’re not even halfway through yet.

“He’s been brilliant on and off the pitch, but this was definitely his best on-pitch performance.”

Giving his thoughts on the Dublin-born Farrell, Munster hooker Niall Scannell said: “Every time he touched the ball, he was just a go-forward machine.

“He’s a hugely popular addition to the squad. He’s been unbelievable, with his skill set and particularly his handling game. He’s just feeding fellas around him.”

Wing Shane Daly, who benefitted from a Farrell assist for his own try, added: “No offence to him, but I never knew how good he was.

“Then, the first week he came down, I thought ‘Jeez, this guy is incredible’

“I couldn’t understand how Connacht let him go. It was the biggest steal of all time from us.

“He’s been our best player this year, without a shadow of a doubt, and he’s an unbelievable fella as well. I am delighted for him.”

Quote of the weekend

Stormers coach John Dobson following the 29-10 victory over the Lions which ended a run of four successive defeats in the league and Champions Cup against Glasgow, the Sharks, Toulon and Harlequins:

“It was all about getting the win. Losing four in a row, it’s tough. You start to have self-doubts.

“I thought our discipline put us under a bit of pressure in the second half, but that last bit felt like the old Stormers, that tenacious defensive effort. Then we finished with a bit of flair and pump. It’s a good win for us.”

What’s coming next?

Round 8 will be completed on Boxing Day when Dragons RFC welcome Cardiff Rugby to Rodney Parade looking to end a 19-match losing run against their near neighbours in the league.

Then, the very next day, Round 9 kicks off as we head into another batch of derbies.

There should be one heck of an atmosphere next Friday evening at Limerick’s Thomond Park as Munster lock horns with league leaders Leinster.

That will be followed by four more derbies on the Saturday (Dec 28) with Stormers v Sharks, Edinburgh v Glasgow, Zebre v Benetton and Connacht v Ulster providing the entertainment.

Then, on New Year’s Day, the focus switches to Wales for Cardiff v Ospreys and Scarlets v Dragons.

The final Round 9 match, between the Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions, has been scheduled for February.

