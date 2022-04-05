Bluebirds play down sale speculation

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan says he is not not actively looking to sell the club despite reports of interest from three potential investors.

No formal offers have yet been received for the Championship outfit which is currently believed to be losing in excess of £2million a month.

The Malaysian billionaire has previously said that despite having no plans to sell up “if I am offered the right price, I will certainly consider.”

Tan became the owner of the Bluebirds in 2010 after a consortium of Malaysian investors (led by Dato Chan Tien Ghee) bought 30% of the club’s shares.

He subsequently became City’s majority shareholder after buying out several other directors to acquire around 82% of the club’s shares.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the Bluebirds are one of several Championship sides attracting attention from potential buyers due to the financial pressures they are under and the belief that Tan could be tempted by a deal.

Tan has been scaling back his business commitments in recent years, stepping down from his executive role with the conglomerate Berjaya last April.

Before Christmas, it was also reported he is selling his superyacht, Asean Lady, which is valued at £30million.

City slipped to 17th in the Championship following Saturdays 4-0 derby drubbing against Swansea and are considering a major clear out of the playing staff this summer.

Aden Flint, Alex Smithies, and Will Vaulks , who all featured in the squad for the Swansea clash, are out of contract at the end of the season and are not expected to be offered new deals, while Joe Ralls and injured captain Sean Morison could leave on free transfers amid speculation they will be offered new contacts but on lower wages.

