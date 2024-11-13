Bolton’s Josh Sheehan says Swansea experience helped prepare him for Wales role
Wales midfielder Josh Sheehan believes the ‘Swansea Way’ pioneered by Roberto Martinez has allowed him to bridge the gap between League One and international football.
Sheehan produced a man-of-the-match performance against Montenegro last month as Wales maintained their unbeaten Nations League start with a 1-0 home victory.
It was another memorable moment for the 29-year-old Bolton player, who captained his country in the summer friendly against Gibraltar.
“I’ve been in a fair few camps over the last few years and I’ve always wanted to get an opportunity like that, especially in front of our home crowd,” Sheehan said ahead of Wales’ penultimate Nations League group game in Turkey on Saturday.
“I’ve been waiting for that chance and the manager (Craig Bellamy) gave me the belief that I could stamp my authority on the game. I felt I did that.
“I think the type of player I am – a technical player – that the jump (from League One) personally isn’t as big as it may be, it’s more the physical side.
“I feel like I’m good enough to play as high a level as I can. I more than hold my own in training.
“It’s not something I think about, because I believe in my own ability.”
Injury
The eight-times capped Sheehan – who missed out on Wales’ 2022 World Cup squad after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear – has played over 330 games in a career that has stopped off at Yeovil, Newport and Bolton.
But Carmarthenshire-born Sheehan says the start of his football journey at Swansea was critical, even though senior football at his local club was restricted to a solitary League Cup start in 2014.
Garry Monk was in charge of the then Premier League outfit, but it was now-Portugal boss Martinez who had started the revolution at the Welsh club known as the ‘Swansea Way’.
Journey
Sheehan said: “A big part was growing up in the Swans Academy, helping me going forward in my career. That’s the type of player I am.
“Obviously since Roberto Martinez was there they’ve played in a similar ilk to how Wales are playing now.
“Every part of the journey, even going through the serious injuries, is important.
“Sometimes when you get a long period of time off you learn from just watching more football and speaking to different people.
“I feel like the last few years I’ve been more consistent in my game and the manager coming here is the perfect time for Wales moving forward. The way he sees football complements a lot of players in our squad.”
Wales follow up their visit to Turkey by hosting Iceland in Cardiff three days later.
Two wins would secure top spot in the group and promotion to League A for the competition’s next edition.
