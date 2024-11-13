Bolton’s Josh Sheehan says Swansea experience helped prepare him for Wales role

Wales midfielder Josh Sheehan believes the ‘Swansea Way’ pioneered by Roberto Martinez has allowed him to bridge the gap between League One and international football.

Sheehan produced a man-of-the-match performance against Montenegro last month as Wales maintained their unbeaten Nations League start with a 1-0 home victory.

It was another memorable moment for the 29-year-old Bolton player, who captained his country in the summer friendly against Gibraltar.

“I’ve been in a fair few camps over the last few years and I’ve always wanted to get an opportunity like that, especially in front of our home crowd,” Sheehan said ahead of Wales’ penultimate Nations League group game in Turkey on Saturday.

“I’ve been waiting for that chance and the manager (Craig Bellamy) gave me the belief that I could stamp my authority on the game. I felt I did that.

“I think the type of player I am – a technical player – that the jump (from League One) personally isn’t as big as it may be, it’s more the physical side.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play as high a level as I can. I more than hold my own in training.

“It’s not something I think about, because I believe in my own ability.”