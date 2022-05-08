Bonus point win keeps the Ospreys in the hunt for European Champions Cup spot

Morgan Morris scored a hat-trick of tries as Ospreys collected a bonus-point 50-31 victory over Dragons to maintain the pressure on Scarlets as both vie to be this season’s leading Welsh club and qualify for the European Champions Cup.

Ospreys’ five points saw them draw level with Scarlets, with both now on 44 and each having a home game in their final fixture in a fortnight’s time.

The result did not look likely when spirited Dragons led 24-8 midway through the first half but the hosts’ pack took control to be convincing winners in an entertaining game.

Reuben Morgan-Williams scored two of Ospreys’ seven tries with Nicky Smith and Sam Parry also on the try-scoring sheet. Gareth Anscombe added six conversions and a penalty.

Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Lewis Jones and Mesake Doge scored Dragons’ tries with Will Reed kicking three conversions and a penalty. Sam Davies added a conversion.

An Anscombe penalty gave Ospreys a second-minute lead before the visitors responded with the first try.

From a line-out in the home 22, swift passing from Dragons’ three-quarters resulted in Rosser dashing over.

Stunned

Minutes later, Ospreys were stunned when their opponents scored a second. A well-judged kick ahead from Reed was collected by Rosser, whose inside pass gave Warren an easy run-in.

Ospreys needed a quick response and it came when prop Smith forced his way over from close range but Dragons continued their impressive first quarter and were rewarded with a penalty from Reed and a converted try from Doge.

The hosts suffered a further blow when skipper Rhys Webb was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Morgan-Williams.

However, they soon overcame this setback to score two tries in quick succession. First Morris finished off a line-out drive before a break from Michael Collins put Morgan-Williams in under the posts.

Anscombe converted both before Dragons lost flanker Taine Basham to a yellow card for an attempted trip.

The home side immediately capitalised with a second try from Morris to give them a bonus point and a 29-24 interval lead.

Basham returned with no further damage to the scoreboard but Morris completed his hat-trick, with the number eight having run less than 10 metres in order to do so.

Morris was then substituted with Morgan-Williams and Parry scoring tries to emphasise Ospreys’ second-half superiority before a late try from Jones stopped Dragons from finishing the second half scoreless.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

