Boss backs Wales star Kieffer Moore to lead Blades’ promotion charge

Wales international Kieffer Moore has been told his influence both on and off the pitch will be pivotal to Sheffield United’s season as he attempts to complete a remarkable hat-trick of promotions from the Championship.

The 32-year-old has reached the Premier League in each of the last two campaigns, securing top-flight status with AFC Bournemouth before repeating the feat during a spell on loan at Ipswich Town last term.

Capped nearly 50 times by his country and set to emerge as a key figure under new head coach Craig Bellamy, Moore joined United for an undisclosed sum ahead of the new campaign.

“You can’t put a price on players like Kieffer”

Blades’ boss Chris Wilder admitted the centre-forward’s experience of high-pressure situations was one of the catalysts for his return north after spending time with Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Rotherham United earlier in his career.

“People like Kieffer, who have been there, seen it and done it, are going to be so important for us moving forward,” Wilder told SportsBoom.com.

“I don’t just mean out there during matches. I’m talking about behind the scenes as well, in the dressing room and ahead of our training sessions in the week.”

“Kieffer knows what it takes to succeed at this level. His track record proves that, and you can’t put a price on having people like him around the place.”

Wilder’s blend of youth and experience at United

“We’ve got a really young squad, probably one of the youngest if not the youngest, of all the sides people expect to be challenging or something and we’ve put that expectation on ourselves, as you’d expect.”

“They bring plenty to the table with them, but you also can’t put a price on platers like Kieffer either. That’s one of the reasons why I was so pleased to be able to bring him in, because we know his attitude is going to be right all the way through and he’s going to demand the same of everyone around him.”

Welsh international still hungry for success

Moore, who represented Wales at the 2020 European Championships before travelling with them to the World Cup in Qatar two years later, scored his 13th international goal during Bellamy’s first match at the helm earlier this month; a Nations League victory over Montenegro in Niksic.

After luring him away from the south coast, having first seen Daniel Jebbison move in the opposite direction, Moore has played a big part to United’s start to the season as they look to bounce straight back up after being relegated last term.

Having also played for the likes of Cardiff City, Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers and Viking, Moore opened his account for Wilder’s men with a strike against Queens Park Rangers.

Although he has made it his mission to hand opportunities to members of United’s renowned youth academy, which has been responsible for producing England stars including Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Phil Jagielka, Wilder makes no secret of the importance he places on tried and tested professionals too.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood had also been promoted twice in as many years when he helped United achieve top-tier status under Wilder in 2019.

“The most important thing, mind, is that Kieffer has still got that fire in his belly to do more,” added Wilder.

“That’s something I love to see in anyone, no matter what age they are.”

Chris Wilder was interviewed by SportsBoom

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

