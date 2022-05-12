Bournemouth boss: ‘David Brooks can light up the Premier League’

On the day that David Brooks announced he was cancer free, his Welsh teammate Kieffer Moore scored the goal that saw Bournemouth promoted to the Premier League.

The timing couldn’t have been any better after the mercurial talent underwent treatment after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma while on international duty with Wales last October.

Now with a clean bill of health, the prospect of David Brooks lighting up the Premier League next season is something we all hope to see – not least the Cherries’ boss Scott Parker.

Healthy

“I think to miss David Brooks for the large part of the season like we have, and to the illness that we all know is a deadly illness was pretty tragic, really,” Parker told the Bournemouth Evening Echo.

“It (rocked) every single member of his team.

“He’s a valuable member of his team. And to see him back now healthy and well, we can deliver in our Premier League football.

“I believe David Brooks is a player that can grace the Premier League. We’ll get him back fit and well.”

Wales fans will be closely monitoring Bournemouth’s progression in the Premier League, given they have three key Welsh players in their ranks in Brooks, Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham.

Wales face a crucial World Cup playoff final on June 5 against either Scotland and Ukraine, and while it will be too early for David Brooks, Moore and Mepham will hopefully be fit and firing for one fo the biggest matches in Welsh football history.

