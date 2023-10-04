Bradford City sack former Wales boss Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes has been sacked as Bradford manager after just 19 months in charge.

The hiring of the former Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton boss in February last year was widely viewed as a major coup for the League Two Bantams.

In his first club managerial role outside the Premier League, the ex-Manchester United forward preserved Bradford’s Football League status in 2021-22 before leading them into the play-offs last season.

However, their hopes of promotion were dashed after a semi-final defeat to Carlisle and they have made a stuttering start to this campaign with just three wins in 11 matches, placing them 18th in the table.

Impact

They were beaten 3-1 at home by Walsall on Saturday and a 2-1 loss at Tranmere on Tuesday proved to be the final straw as Bradford announced they had parted company with Hughes and assistant Glyn Hodges.

Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks said: “We find ourselves a long way away from where we expect to be.

“As a result, the decision has been taken to move in a different direction in an effort to get our season on track.

“On a personal level, I have very much enjoyed working alongside Mark and Glyn, and we go our separate ways on good terms.

“They made a great impact when they arrived at the club, both on and off the field, and last season came close to delivering on our aims.

“Unfortunately, since our defeat at Carlisle in the play-off semi-final, results have been disappointing.”

Kevin McDonald has been named interim player-manager with Mark Trueman as assistant, starting with the visit of Swindon at the weekend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

