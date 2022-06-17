Brazilian TV tips Wales as surprise candidates to win the World Cup

The excitement around Wales qualifying for the World Cup is building and will no doubt hit fever pitch when the tournament kicks off in November.

Following the World Cup line up being confirmed this week, pundits around the globe have been casting their eye over the teams who will be chasing the biggest prize in football.

Brazilian television pundits have had their say and Wales fans will be delighted to discover that those experts have included Robert Page’s men in a grouping of teams that could be surprise candidates to win the World Cup.

A visual on a big screen, split into four categories, shows those teams that are the favourites, those that are definitely candidates, those who could surprise everybody and those teams just there as tourists.

The categories look like this:

Favourites: Argentina, Germany, France, Brazil

Candidates for the trophy: Croatia, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, England, Spain

Can surprise: Ecuador, Wales, Poland, Denmark, Serbia, Switzerland, Senegal, Uruguay

Tourists: Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Morocco, Qatar, Tunisia, South Korea, Australia, USA, Mexico, Ghana, Japan, Cameroon

We can only hope that those Brazilian pundits, who let’s face it know quite a bit about football, are proven correct.

Just imagine Wales in the World Cup Final.

We’re channelling the famous words of Chris Coleman after Wales beat Belgium in the Euro 2016 quarter-final – ‘Don’t be afraid to have dreams.’

