Brendan Dolan shocks Gerwyn Price at World Darts Championship

Dolan held his nerve to close out the match with his first shot at tops after Price had clawed his way back from two legs down to level in the sixth set.

It was a crushing defeat for Welshman Price, who had been intent on repeating his victory in the behind-closed-doors tournament in 2021.

Early warning

Dolan, who got through his second round match via a sudden death leg against his compatriot Mickey Mansell, had served an early warning when he took out the opening set with a 144 checkout.

His crisp finishing proved the difference as he nudged in front again at 2-1 on the bull, and 64 to repel Price’s advances to go 3-2 up and one set from victory.

Dolan looked set to be made to pay for missing a match-dart at bull at 2-0 in the sixth when Price hit back to break his throw, but the Northern Ireland 50-year-old saw it home in style.

Dolan told Sky Sports: “I was thinking we might go to a last leg but thank god it didn’t because I don’t know if I would have held myself together.”