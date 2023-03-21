Brennan Johnson a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers

Brennan Johnson is a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The in-form Nottingham Forest forward will be examined by the Wales medical team after his delayed arrival into camp for games against Croatia and Latvia.

Johnson suffered a groin injury during Forest’s 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on March 11.

But the 21-year-old – who has scored seven goals since returning from the World Cup in December – played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle on Friday, despite Forest boss Steve Cooper saying before the game that it was “unlikely he will be involved”.

“Brennan Johnson is due to join on Thursday for further assessment with the medical team,” Wales posted on their official Twitter account.

Cardiff forward Mark Harris, part of Wales’ World Cup squad, and Swansea striker Liam Cullen have both been called into manager Rob Page’s party.

Wayne Hennessey

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has withdrawn from the squad through injury and returned to his club Nottingham Forest.

Northampton’s Tom King had been added to the squad as goalkeeping cover on Monday.

Wales are already without vice-captain Ben Davies after the Tottenham defender suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Chris Gunter, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, has joined the Wales coaching staff for the March window.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Gareth Bale’s 111 for the national men’s team.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work,” said the Football Association of Wales.

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Croatia in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

