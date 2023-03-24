Brennan Johnson out of Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia

Brennan Johnson has been ruled out of Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.

Johnson did not link up with the Wales squad before their departure for Split on Friday.

The in-form Nottingham Forest forward was due to have been examined by the Wales medical team after suffering a groin strain on club duty.

Johnson suffered the injury during Forest’s 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on March 11 but recovered in time to play the full 90 minutes against Newcastle the following Friday.

It remains to be seen whether 21-year-old Johnson will be fit enough for Wales’ second Euro 2024 qualifier, at home to Latvia in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Manager Rob Page is due to address the situation at his pre-match press conference on Friday evening.

Johnson’s absence is the latest blow for Page ahead of Wales’ first game since their poor showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies, the vice-captain, and Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey dropped out of Page’s squad with injuries.

It is Wales’ first game since the retirement of talismanic captain Gareth Bale from football.

Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams have also quit the international scene since the World Cup.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

