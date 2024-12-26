Bromley extend unbeaten run to 10 after win over Newport

Bromley extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 5-2 win over Newport.

Cameron Congreve was the first to bring the game to life when his deflected drive was tipped over the bar by Nick Towsend but Bromley did not have to wait too long to take the lead, Omar Sowunmi heading home from Congreve’s corner just shy of the half hour.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later, Callum Reynolds heading in from Ben Thompson’s corner.

The second half saw Bromley put the game beyond doubt with another set-piece goal, Michael Cheek scoring his 12th goal of the season with a free header.

Jude Arthurs got in on the act with a headed goal of his own to make it four, reacting quickest after Thompson’s strike from distance had cannoned off the crossbar.

Newport did get two consolation goals back, Kieron Evans and Kai Whitmore both getting on the end of nice approach play to halve the deficit.

However, Bromley still had the final say, Thompson crashing home a brilliant free kick in time added on to seal the win.

