Bryan Habana impresses with his Welsh language skills once more after Wales beat the Boks

Bryan Habana has impressed audiences with his Welsh language skills once more as Wales beat the Springboks in Bloemfontein.

The former South Africa wing, who is considered one of the game’s greats, had delighted audiences on S4C last summer by delivering verdicts on the Lions tour matches in the Welsh language.

He had also appeared on S4C rugby show Jonathan to deliver an update on his Welsh, saying that he was still “getting better”.

Last night he appeared on the channel once more in a post-match interview (at 44 minutes) to respond to Wales’ first ever win over the Springboks, after a last minute Josh Adams try and Gareth Anscombe kick sealed a 12-13 victory.

Bryan Habana demonstrated that his Welsh had not become rusty in the meantime, greeting presenter Lauren Jenkins with a “Noswaith dda Lauren, sut wyt ti?” (Good evening Lauren, how are you?)

There was then a slight disagreement as Bryan Habana insisted that “Mae’n oer yn Bloemfontein!” (It’s cold in Bloemfontein!) Before Lauren insisted that they were used to much worse in Wales.

Down by 9 with 15 minutes to go and Wales come back to win away at SA. Not something you’d be used to seeing in writing.

Scrappy, gutsy, still wonderful to witness. Great day for Sam Wainwright. Even better day for Gareth Anscombe. Onwards to Capetown pic.twitter.com/AqjjbUlt0H — Lauren Jenkins (@laurenemmaj) July 9, 2022

At last year’s Lions tour S4C presenter Sarra Elgan Easterby revealed that by the third Lions test Bryan Habana had been learning Welsh himself, and coming out with phrases that she hasn’t thought him. ‘Wow, learn that yourself, did you?’ before adding in Welsh ‘I didn’t teach him that!’

During the first test, he had praised his co-presenter Sarra Elgan Easterby for her teaching skills. His contributions have won praise on social media with Sarra Easterby herself taking to Twitter to praise him as a “linguist”.

Bryan Habana responded that “I must have a good teacher Sarra Elgan… mor dda (so good).”

Sarra Elgan also learnt some Afrikaans on the trip.

During an interview on Sky Sports before the third Lions test she asked the Springbok coach how he was feeling and told him the game is very exciting. Jacques Nienaber responded that her Afrikaans was “perfect”.

