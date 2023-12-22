Bumper guide to the festive derby rugby matches in Wales

Simon Thomas

Cardiff Rugby v Dragons RFC

Tuesday, December 26, 3pm

Local authority permission has been sought to increase the capacity of the Arms Park to around 12,000 for this URC Boxing Day derby, such has been the demand for tickets, with more than 10,000 having been sold already.

That comes on the back of a crowd of 10,158 for last weekend’s thrilling Champions Cup clash with Bath at the famous old ground.

Cardiff’s Wales wing Josh Adams says it’s a huge positive to see such numbers turning out.

“To be able to attract people back again is vitally important, to get people back through the gates,” he said.

“The fact we are close to being sold out for this game is brilliant. Hopefully we can have a full house and go after it.

“We are really thankful to the supporters for how they have backed us this season. It’s brilliant to have so many of them turning out.

“We try and repay them with fight and effort, giving our best on the pitch to represent the club. Hopefully they are enjoying the experience.

“We are trying to play a brand of rugby that will attract people back to the Arms Park. We are also showing what it means to us as a group to represent the club and the fans. It’s about having a never-say-die attitude and keeping on going at teams no matter what.

“The most important thing is showing spirit, fight, commitment and desire on the field. Those are the things that will connect you better with your supporters and bring them back, along with playing a good brand of rugby.”

Adams is confident of being fit to face the Dragons after picking up a “dead knee” in scoring the second of his two tries in the 39-32 defeat to Bath.

Cardiff also look set to have flanker James Botham available to play his first game of the season after some 12 weeks out with a hamstring tear.

As for the Dragons, they will be looking to build on a positive start to their Challenge Cup campaign which saw them beat Oyannax and then come tantalisingly close to a French double, only to be denied at the death out in Pau.

They have lost their last 17 matches against Cardiff in the URC, a run that continued with October’s 16-9 defeat at Rodney Parade.

Head coach Dai Flanagan said: “We need to get that hoodoo off our back and it’s a big game for us.

“We owe Cardiff a good performance. We were disappointed with the home display against them. I’m sure if we play well, we will stand a chance.

“We need to make sure that collectively we don’t let each other down going into what is a big derby period for us. It’s full of excitement and opportunity. We need to take that.”

Scarlets v Ospreys

Tuesday, December 26, 5.15pm

Dwayne Peel says the Boxing Day west Wales derby is the perfect game for his Scarlets as they look to turn around their season.

Peel’s team have lost seven of their nine games in all competitions, culminating in last weekend’s shock 23-7 defeat at home to Georgian outfit Black Lion in the Challenge Cup.

He says he understands the fans’ anger and will be looking for a reaction from his players in the festive showdown with arch local rivals Ospreys.

“I think this now is the perfect game, in terms of sharpening the focus,” said the head coach.

“It is one of our biggest games of the season, a Boxing Day derby.

“It will be a good occasion with more than 9,000 tickets sold already.

“Having the fans behind us and a great atmosphere is what we all enjoy. I know there will be 10,000, if not more, here on Boxing Day and it will be an incredible atmosphere.”

Peel continued: “We recognise the frustrations of the fans. We feel the disappointment as well.

“I understand their (fans) anger and it’s important to note we as a squad, us staff and collectively as a club understand it. Everyone is working hard to turn things around and I’m sure we will.

“I’ve supported this club since I was three or four years old. We’ve been through some bad times before and I know how amazing our supporters are and they’re 100% behind us.

“Obviously, they’re disappointed at the moment and I understand their frustration, but for me as head coach I’m incredibly proud of what they give us.

“I have been in teams before where we have lost poorly and it’s how you bounce back. We will work hard to make sure we put a performance together.”

The Scarlets are set to be boosted by the return of Tongan lock Sam Lousi from injury for his first game of the season, while prop Wyn Jones and centre Joe Roberts could also be back in the mix.

As for the Ospreys, they have experienced mixed fortunes in the Challenge Cup over the last couple of weeks, beating Benetton at home, but then losing heavily out in Montpellier.

Looking ahead to the Boxing Day derby, head coach Toby Booth said: “It means a lot. It’s a hotly contested game and one both regions look forward to. There’s derbies and there’s derbies. This is the one that means the most.

“We earned a good result last time at home which makes it double the trouble because there’s nothing motivates you more than a scorned performance.

“So we are expecting a pretty hostile welcome.”

The other games

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

Friday, December 22, 7.35pm

Glasgow coach Franco Smith has hailed his team’s meetings with arch rivals Edinburgh as “the biggest derby in the URC”.

Smith’s side will be the hosts at a packed Scotstoun this weekend and will then travel to Murrayfield on December 30, with the 1872 Cup on the line over the two matches.

“For me, it’s one game played in two halves over two weeks,” said Smith.

“We obviously have some Christmas pudding in between, so we have to make sure we keep all the balls in the air and keep all the guys available.

“It’s a two-week strategy for these games. We have prepped well and we feel good going into it.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been involved in derbies for years. First in South Africa, then Benetton v Aironi back in the day and then Benetton v Zebre – those are big days.

“It’s class and the fact the 1872 Cup is part of the outcome is massive. It stimulates the players and the rivalry even more.

“This must be the biggest derby game in the URC.

“The fact so many people will head down to Murrayfield next week is really exciting. It will be a privilege to be a part of it.

“This has been a rivalry for years. It’s a game that has been talked about since the start of the season.

“There are places in the Scotland team to play for in the next two weeks, so that will suit the coaching group of the national team as well.

“So yes, there’s a little bit of extra motivation this week.”

Smith has selected Scotland centre Huw Jones on the wing amid injuries to Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sebastian Cancelliere and Facundo Cordero.

For Edinburgh, Ali Price starts at scrum-half against his former team, having switched from Glasgow on a season-long loan, while prop WP Nel is fit to return to the starting XV.

Head coach Sean Everitt said: “Local derbies are always special occasions whatever sport you’re involved in. I’ve been part of many in South Africa and it’s now a privilege to take charge of Edinburgh in world rugby’s oldest intercity rivalry.

“Both sides head into the match in good form off the back of European wins. However, history has shown us the formbook goes out the window when these teams meet. It will be 80 minutes of hard-nosed, physical rugby – like derbies always are – and it’s up to us to set the tone and for 1-15 to win their battles.

“The boys know what it means to wear the castle on their chest and represent Edinburgh. These are the games you want to be involved in and we’re excited for the challenge.”

It’s set to be a 7,200 full house at Scotstoun, while around 25,000 tickets have been sold for the second leg at Murrayfield.

Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby

Friday, December 22, 7.35pm

Having started the season so well, Connacht now head to Belfast on the back of four successive defeats in all competitions.

They have conceded 173 points along the way, losing to Vodacom Bulls (53-27) and Leinster Rugby (24-22) in the URC and then going down to Bordeaux Begles (41-5) and Saracens (55-36) in the Investec Champions Cup.

So it’s a timely boost for them to have Ireland wing Mack Hansen back from injury for the trip to the Kingspan Stadium.

As for Ulster, they will be in buoyant mood, having claimed a 31-15 Champions Cup victory over star-studded French outfit Racing 92 last weekend.

Second row Kieran Treadwell will make his 150th appearance for the province in a game that is set to be played out in front of a bumper crowd.

Giving his thoughts, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “Interpro weeks always create a special buzz around the squad and an away game in Belfast is no different.

“Ulster will be high on confidence after their European win last week and will be relishing another game at home.

“We are fully aware of what it takes to compete against them in that environment and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

Zebre Parma v Benetton Rugby

Saturday, December 23, 1pm

Both teams head into this Italian derby on the back of notable Challenge Cup victories over French opposition.

Zebre won 21-14 away to Oyonnax, with the boot of fly-half Gerónimo Prisciantelli proving the difference between the sides, while Benetton defeated Perpignan 29-7 as Rhyno Smith touched down twice.

That saw South African full-back Smith become the Treviso team’s all-time leading try scorer in EPCR competitions.

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

Saturday, December 23, 5pm

This huge North v South derby is set to attract the second biggest crowd in the URC this season.

More than 34,000 tickets have already been sold for the much anticipated Cape Town clash, amid an expectation of going past the 40,000 mark.

Only the Round 6 meeting between Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby has drawn a larger attendance so far this term, with 49,246 turning out at the Aviva Stadium.

Both South African sides warmed up by figuring in extremely tight Investec Champions Cup ties last weekend.

The Stormers came from behind to beat title holders La Rochelle 21-20 thanks to a nerveless late touchline conversion from Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok.

In contrast, Jake White’s Bulls went down to a 29-28 defeat away to Lyon after leading 18-12 at the break.

Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Tuesday, December 26, 7.35pm

Munster’s new Kiwi centre Alex Nankivell is anticipating a very special atmosphere as he looks ahead to his first Boxing Day derby against Leinster.

The 27-year-old has made a big impact since coming on board from the Chiefs of Waikato in October – and the fans have made a big impact on him.

“It’s unreal,” he said. “Stadiums in New Zealand are probably a bit bigger and people sit a bit further away.

“The supporters are real passionate here and to have an atmosphere like we did, when it wasn’t even full, for my first time playing at Thomond was pretty awesome.”

Reflecting on how he has settled in, the Christchurch-schooled midfielder said: “I had a bit of anxiety coming over, not really knowing too many people, but it’s been awesome. The lads have looked after me. It’s been no dramas at all. The boys have been great.”

Giving his take on the Boxing Day clash in Limerick, Leinster coach Leo Cullen commented: “It’s an exciting fixture and hopefully our guys will be up for the challenge.

“You’ve got to make sure you get to the emotional pitch.

“It will be a full house, a good atmosphere. The game and the environment, it’s a great occasion.”

Cullen’s team will head into the derby on the back of eight successive wins in all competitions, while Munster are coming off a challenging couple of weeks in the Champions Cup, drawing at home to Bayonne and losing down in Exeter.

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Emirates Lions

Saturday, January 6, 3pm

The final fixture in Round 8 isn’t actually being played for another couple of weeks.

In fact, the Sharks have their Round 9 trip to the Stormers to attend to first on December 30.

As for the Lions, they have a bit of a Christmas break before they head for Durban on January 6. They will do so in good spirits having recorded Challenge Cup victories over Perpignan and Newcastle.

