Buy Erling Haaland! Wrexham fans purr at Ryan Reynolds’ $1bn deal

If you’re a Wrexham fan it’s hard not to wake up each morning and pinch yourself that you’re still dreaming.

The dizzying ride the club has been on in the last two years since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club shows no sign of slowing down – and the latest headlines will only heighten the expectations around the club.

The news that their Hollywood star co-owner Ryan Reynolds has sealed a deal worth more than $1bn to sell his Mint Mobile company to telecommunications giant T-Mobile has already got fans playing fantasy football league with dreams of Premier League and big name signings.

The Disney+ docuseries‘ Welcome to Wrexham has propelled the club to hitherto uncharted heights, and their co-owner has achieved a landmark moment of his own, receiving a spectacular windfall after cutting his first billion-dollar deal following the sale of wireless firm Mint Mobile to telecoms giant T-Mobile for $1.35billion (£1.12bn).

The 46-year-old is personally expected to receive a nine-figure payday after reportedly owning between 20 and 25 percent of the company. It’s also understood he will be continuing in his role as the figurehead of the brand which has become such a success thanks to its irreverent advertising starring the Canadian actor.

Announcing the deal in trademark humorous fashion which included a mention for his mum, Reynolds said: “Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers.

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

It’s not the first big deal the astute businessman has been involved in. The Mint Mobile deal follows the sale of the star’s Aviation Gin company for $600m (£497m) in 2020.

The Wrexham co-owner announced T-Mobile had acquired Mint Mobile, with a humorous video starring Reynolds and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

Of course, this could all mean a windfall for the star’s beloved Wrexham AFC, especially if after years of trying they finally escape the National League after 14 years.

Twitter users with tongues planted firmly in cheek couldn’t help but speculate on what lies in wait for the club.

What we’ve learned in the last two years when it comes to the Wrexham story is that anything is possible and you really should expect the unexpected.

Messi for Wrexham anyone?!

