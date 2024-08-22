Caernarfon Town unveil Owain Glyndŵr inspired shirt

Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town have unveiled their new away shirt – inspired by Owain Glyndŵr and the 1401 Battle of Twthill.

The shirt is a collaboration between the club and creative agency The Deep, who have come onboard as the club’s creative director.

The partnership aims to blend Caernarfon Town’s rich heritage and the town’s vibrant Welsh culture to redefine the football experience, not just for the fans but for the community at large.

Cultural projects

The Deep Creative will be responsible for the club’s refreshed brand identity, digital presence, fan engagement initiatives, and cultural projects.

The 1401 Glyndŵr shirt is the first of a series of projects unveiled after consultation with fans.

The agency designed the shirt after fan consultation sessions pointed towards a deep affiliation with the town’s place in key Welsh historical events, namely the 1401 Battle of Twthill, and the emergence of Owain Glyndŵr as a mythical folk hero.

Symbolically, the battle was key for Caernarfon, and broader Welsh culture and mythology, as being the first event where Glyndŵr flew the flag bearing the golden dragon.

“We wanted to model the shirt on the flag, and this moment, without explicitly referencing the dragon in the design, opting for restraint, and a more contemporary interpretation of the colourway – off-white and a muted matte gold,” said The Deep director, Ryan Howard.

“Our campaign revolved around telling the story by associating the shirt both with the location of the battle, and the use of the fan’s flag, proudly displayed at home and away matches. Bringing together fans with place, and tying that golden thread to such a monumental historical occasion was key for us.”

Ryan added that they wanted to make the design as clean and simple as possible.

“We’ve always been of the belief that simplicity in design is key,” he said. “As football shirts continue to compete for space and coverage, many are inclined towards making their design as loud as

possible.

“The shirts that we have personally liked all have one thing in common – they’re clean, simple and, we believe, this leans into being timeless. With so much of a story attached, we saw this shirt as much as a platform for that story, as just a football shirt. We hope that’s come across to the fans, and has contributed to the incredible reception and sales figures we’ve seen so far.”

Fellow director at The Deep, Edd Norval, explained that what underpins the project is an organic fan culture and a deeply rooted club identity.

“Identity has to be cohesive across all touchpoints, and that’s what we’re trying to build, brick by brick, with Caernarfon Town,” he said. “A key part of a club’s identity is the fans, and organic fan culture.

“For us at The Deep, this shirt was a particularly important part of that process, as it was an opportunity to show the fans that they are seen and heard, and that we are here to represent them, and the club, after our consultation process pointed towards their affinity with this historic moment of the Battle of Twthill in 1401, and the historical figure of Owain Glyndŵr.”

