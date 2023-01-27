Calls for equal pay from Welsh Rugby Union after sexism and discrimination row

A Plaid Cymru MS has urged the Welsh Rugby Union to pay players in the men’s and women’s teams equally and has branded the organisation’s management as “archaic”.

Following the accusations of sexism and discrimination broadcast by BBC Wales earlier this week, Heledd Fychan, the party’s spokesperson for sports also called for CEO Steve Phillips to quit and criticised the absence of women’s voices at the “highest level” of the WRU .

Archaic

“The archaic absence of women’s voices at the highest level of the Welsh Rugby Union, where the membership of its governing boards is overwhelmingly male, speaks volumes,” the Senedd Member for South Wales Central said.

“It is no wonder that an organisation where women’s voices are so inadequately represented utterly failed to challenge the toxic and misogynistic culture that developed within.

“Actions speak louder than words and if the WRU are as serious as they say they are about changing the sexist culture within the organisation then they must ensure all their boards are gender balanced – as a bare minimum.

“Furthermore, they must ensure parity of pay between their male and female players, following the example set by Welsh football just last week. The Labour government in Wales too must urgently reconsider whether it is appropriate for the WRU to directly receive any further public money while these issues remain a concern.

“This has all happened under the watch of the current leadership. CEO Steve Phillips’ position is untenable and must resign to allow new leadership to bring about the changes so desperately needed. The future of Welsh rugby hangs in the balance.”

