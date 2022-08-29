Support our Nation today - please donate here
Callum O’Dowda faces late check as Cardiff host Luton

29 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda in action. Photo David Davies PA Images

Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness check ahead of Cardiff hosting Luton in Tuesday’s Championship clash.

The Republic of Ireland winger sustained a hip issue in Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston.

Kion Etete will be out for several weeks with ankle trouble after suffering the problem in an under-21s match against Sheffield United.

Ebou Adams is nearing a return to training, having torn a pectoral muscle in pre-season.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are likely to continue up front for Luton.

Admiral Muskwe, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome are all pushing for starts but likely to be on the bench again.

Harry Cornick remains out of action with an unspecified injury issue.

