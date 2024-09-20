Callum Sheedy inspires Cardiff to opening URC win over Zebre

Callum Sheedy made an impressive competitive debut for home-town club Cardiff as they got their league season off to a winning start with a 22-17 bonus-point victory over Zebre.

The former Bristol fly-half created both of his side’s opening tries scored by Cameron Winnett and Iwan Stephens.

Another debutant signed from Bristol, Dan Thomas, also touched down, along with Josh McNally, while Sheedy could only succeed with one of his conversion attempts.

Zebre, who finished bottom of the United Rugby Championships table last season, scored two tries through Giulio Bertaccini and Samuele Locatelli. Giacomo Da Re converted both, with Giovanni Montemauri adding a penalty.

Zebre began brightly to take an early lead with a penalty from Montemauri, but Cardiff hit straight back with a try from Winnett, who collected a well-judged cross-field kick from Sheedy after a break from Ben Thomas had put the defence of the back foot.

Zebre had the next chance for points but surprisingly changed kickers, with Jacopo Trulla off target from long range before the hosts added a second try.

Catalyst

Sheedy was again the catalyst when his neat chip ahead was collected by Stephens for a 12-3 lead at the end of a competitive first quarter.

However, the Italian defence continued to look hesitant and it came as no surprise when, after a catalogue of errors, Thomas finished off a driving line-out to put his side further ahead.

Trailing 17-3 at the interval, Zebre made a spirited start to the second half but poor handling prevented them from making any impact on the scoreboard.

Cardiff made them pay for their profligacy by scoring their bonus-point try when former Bath lock McNally crashed over from close range.

The game was up for the visitors, but they produced the best score of the night when Bertaccini tore through the Cardiff ranks for a superb individual try before Locatelli earned the Italians a well-deserved bonus point by crossing in the last minute.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

