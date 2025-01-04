Calum Chambers nets rare goal to earn Cardiff point at high-flying Middlesbrough

Calum Chambers’ first goal in 34 months boosted Cardiff’s chances of Sky Bet Championship survival by earning a 1-1 draw at promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

Chambers curled in a fine equaliser in the 21nd minute against his former club to cancel out Emmanuel Latte Lath’s 10th of the season that had arrived nine minutes earlier.

It was the experienced defender’s only goal since finding the net for Aston Villa in March 2022, and helped Cardiff stretch their unbeaten run to three games.

While Bluebirds head coach Omer Riza will be happy with the outcome, his former West Ham team-mate Michael Carrick will be frustrated that Middlesbrough did not follow up a late win at Hull with another three points here.

That was exactly what Boro looked like doing early on.

After Cardiff’s Ollie Tanner had seen his curling effort turned behind for a corner by goalkeeper Tom Glover at one end, it did not take long for Middlesbrough to take the lead.

Liverpool loanee Ben Doak – the subject of reported offers from Crystal Palace and Ipswich in the build-up to this game – did brilliantly to dart beyond full-back Callum O’Dowda and deliver the perfect cross for Latte Lath to finish first time beyond Jak Alnwick.

Cardiff goalkeeper Alnwick had already done well to get down low and fist away an effort from Dan Barlaser, so when the first goal arrived soon after it looked like the hosts would go on to win comfortably.

Cardiff had other ideas. Not long after, a routine ball into the box was blocked by Anfernee Dijksteel and when Dael Fry struggled to clear the loose ball, an opportunity ended up at the feet of Chambers.

The 29-year-old, who spent a season on loan at the Riverside from Arsenal in 2016-17, picked out the top left corner of Glover’s net from just inside the penalty area.

After the restart Cardiff, who defended superbly throughout, remained in the game because Carrick’s side had not done enough in the final third.

And defender Dimitrios Goutas headed over from a corner to remind the home fans that there was still a threat to keep at bay from Cardiff.

Isaiah Jones was introduced with 27 minutes remaining to try to improve Middlesbrough’s attacking performance, with Doak asked to swap to the right flank, and he shaved the side-netting with an effort soon after.

Jones’ cross also led to Latte Lath forcing a fantastic save from Alnwick down to his left with a header as Middlesbrough turned up the heat in the closing stages.

Even then, though, Rubin Colwill almost won it for Cardiff when he headed wide from an unmarked position when it seemed like he would score.

