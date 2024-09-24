Cancer charity extends Cardiff Half Marathon partnership

Wales’ only cancer research charity has announced it will be extending its partnership with the Cardiff Half Marathon until 2027.

Cancer Research Wales linked up with the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon for the first time this year to help it raise funds to support its work with cancer patients across Wales.

Following the success of this year’s event, the charity, which is also the lead charity partner of the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K, has announced that it will extend its role as associate charity partner for the next three years.

Cancer research

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales, said: “Cancer Research Wales is the Welsh cancer research charity, and we are delighted to be extending our Associate Charity Partnership with the Cardiff Half Marathon.

“Our runners – through their fundraising, are helping us to unite Wales against cancer and push the boundaries of cancer research discoveries here in Wales.

“As the only charity wholly dedicated to funding cancer research in Wales for Wales, Cancer Research Wales supports the best cancer researchers and clinicians to make pioneering discoveries which will transform the lives of our friends, neighbours and family members.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, added: “We’re thrilled that Cancer Research Wales will be our associate charity partner at the Cardiff Half Marathon for the coming years, further cementing our relationship after a successful 2024 working together at the Cardiff Half and Cardiff Bay 10K.

“These events are always so popular with runners and spectators, and the charity is one that is so close to many people’s hearts, so it’s fantastic that we can continue to help raise both funds and awareness of their vital work.”

To pre-register for the Cardiff Half 2025 and be the first to hear about taking part in next year’s event, including running for Cancer Research Wales click here

