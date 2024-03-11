Captain Joe Ralls signs new Cardiff deal that could keep him at City until 2026

Cardiff captain Joe Ralls has signed a new contract that could keep him at the club until 2026.

Ralls, 30, has signed a new deal until the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and an appearance-based one-year extension within that agreement could see him remain with the Bluebirds for the following season.

Proud

“I’m really proud to continue my journey here,” Ralls told Cardiff City TV.

“I’ve loved every minute of it so far. I’m enjoying working with the manager (Erol Bulut) and this group of players.

“We have the ability to have a really strong finish this season and to carry it on for years to come.”

Aldershot-born Ralls, who joined the Cardiff academy in 2010 at the age of 16, has made nearly 380 senior appearances since his debut in August 2011.

Cardiff boss Bulut said: “He’s earned this new deal with his performances this season.

“But other than that, he’s a captain and our leader. His management of our team is so important.

“He pushes our squad whether on the pitch or not.

“These types of people have to stay. The board and myself knew he had to continue at our club.

“We are delighted he’s agreed to stay.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

