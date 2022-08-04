Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Cardiff and Norwich charged after flashpoint in Championship clash

04 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Cardiff City’s Ryan Wintle and Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill shake hands after the final whistle. Photo Tim Goode PA Images

Cardiff and Norwich have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E.20.1 following their bad-tempered Sky Bet Championship clash on July 30.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men in Cardiff’s 1-0 win, which featured a flashpoint midway through the second half when Joe Ralls brought down Teemu Pukki and Perry Ng was pushed over in the resulting melee.

Announcing the charge, a statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.

“Both clubs have until Monday, August 8 to provide a response.”

