Sport
Both sides were reduced to 10 men in Cardiff’s 1-0 win, which featured a flashpoint midway through the second half when Joe Ralls brought down Teemu Pukki and Perry Ng was pushed over in the resulting melee.
Cardiff and Norwich charged after flashpoint in Championship clash
Announcing the charge, a statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.
“Both clubs have until Monday, August 8 to provide a response.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments