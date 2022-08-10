Cardiff and Norwich fined by FA after flashpoint in recent Championship clash

Cardiff and Norwich have been fined £17,500 and £5,000 respectively after a melee broke out during their Sky Bet Championship opener last month, the Football Association has announced.

Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a flashpoint during the second half of the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on July 31.

The Cardiff trio of Joe Ralls, Perry Ng and Andy Rinomhota, as well as Norwich’s Grant Hanley, were all booked by referee Tim Robinson after a scuffle involving numerous players from both sides.

The incident had been sparked a Ralls challenge on Teemu Pukki.

Cardiff went on to win the match 1-0 but both sides finished with 10 men after Ng and Hanley later received second yellow cards.

A statement from the FA read: “Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.

“Norwich (City) FC admitted a charge from the FA and accepted the standard penalty. Cardiff City FC admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”

