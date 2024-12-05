Cardiff appoint Omer Riza manager until the end of the season

Cardiff have ended uncertainty over their managerial situation by appointing Omer Riza until the end of the season.

Riza has been in interim charge since Erol Bulut was sacked on September 22 with the Bluebirds bottom of the Championship.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

Former Leyton Orient boss Riza told the Cardiff website: “I am delighted to be able to continue to lead this brilliant football club, and would like to thank Tan Sri Vincent (club owner) and the board of directors for the opportunity.

“We have made real progress during the last few weeks, and I look forward to continuing our work on the training pitch over the coming months.

“I’m very excited for the remainder of the season, and hope that you Bluebirds fans are looking forward to joining us.”

Riza won four of his first seven games in charge but Cardiff have failed to win any of their last five matches, losing three of those.

Tan said: “We’ve clearly seen a change for the better in playing style and performance during Omer’s time as interim manager with some encouraging results.

“After careful consideration in recent weeks as to what the best decision was for the club and this squad of players, I’m very pleased to give Omer this opportunity and wish him well.

“Our targets, clearly, are to climb the Championship table and further develop a squad that has youth and ability at its core.

“I thank our supporters for their patience during this critical review period and hope we can all enjoy better times during the remainder of this season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

