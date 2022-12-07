Cardiff boss Dai Young’s sympathy for departing Wales coach Wayne Pivac

Simon Thomas

Cardiff boss Dai Young says he really feels for Wayne Pivac and his family after the “horrible” time they have been through with him losing his job as Wales coach.

Weeks of speculation culminated in Monday’s announcement that New Zealander Pivac was leaving after three years at the helm with countryman Warren Gatland returning to the post.

Cardiff director of rugby Young said: “When we come into coaching, we know it’s a results business and we know there’s a huge focus on that, but last week must have been a horrible week for Wayne and his family.

“To have your job played out in public can’t be easy really. One thing Wayne has done is totally committed to Wales. He’s got his family over here, he’s got the kids in school. People forget the human side of it.

“He gave that job everything he’s got and I think he’s sad to be stepping down, leaving the post, because he would have loved to take them to the World Cup, but unfortunately that’s professional sport. These things happen and it’s a part of the job unfortunately.

“The big thing which is hard is when your families are involved. Sometimes, us as coaches have got to take it on the chin and be professional, but it’s hard on the families.”

Former Wales captain Young continued: “When you are a coach and you are in the business, you never ever like to see a coach leaving his job. It’s never a nice situation.

“Personally, I had a good relationship with Wayne. I understand these decisions have to be made, but it doesn’t stop you feeling a bit sorry for the people and the family it happens to.

“Wayne is a really honest guy and he would be the first to recognise the results haven’t been what he wanted or what anyone else would have wanted

“It’s a results-business and sometimes results go against you and you know you are under pressure.”

Young revealed he had been in touch with Pivac in the wake of the news of his departure, saying: “I gave him my best wishes and wished him well. It’s a difficult time.”

Exciting

On the return of Gatland, who was previously at the helm from 2008-2019, Young said: “I certainly welcome Warren back with open arms. He is confident that he can kick it on and who can doubt him when you look at his CV and his past experiences with Wales.

“It’s an exciting time for players and supporters and to see what Warren can kick on. He obviously knows the system really well and will fit in seamlessly.”

Giving the players’ perspective on Pivac’s exit, Cardiff and Wales wing Josh Adams said: “It’s never nice to see anybody lose their job in any sport, especially your national side.

“There are obviously tough decisions that people above us have to make and that was for them to make. It’s out of our hands and we have to respect those decisions. We just have to focus on ourselves as players and perform well to try and get picked for the Six Nations.”

It was Gatland who gave Adams his Test debut back in February 2018. So what are the key elements of the Kiwi’s coaching style in the eyes of the 44-cap wing?

“I think he knows how to get the best out of the players,” replied Adams.

“He always gets a reaction. He’s very good at that. He creates a very good work environment as well.

“Those things lead into performance on the field and that’s what makes the whole squad successful. He is a very good coach. His record speaks for itself.

“The majority of the squad would have worked under Warren previously. A few fresh faces haven’t done so and it will be exciting for them and it will be exciting for the Welsh public to see Warren back as well.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

