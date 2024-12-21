Cardiff boss Omer Riza sees ‘Kieffer Moore class’ undo his battling side

Cardiff City manager Omwer Riza had to concede the best team won as leaders Sheffield United ran out 2-0 winners – but the Bluebirds’ boss praised his team’s hard work in the loss.

Cardiff frustrated the leaders for an hour but rarely looked like scoring as their goal woes continued.

They are now without a win in eight games and saw relegation rivals Portsmouth and Hull pick up crucial wins to leave them down in 22nd place and off the bottom only on goal difference.

Manager Omer Riza said: “It was a tough game. We contained them to go in 0-0 at half-time and thought we could get a draw or win out of the game.

“But then a moment of real class from Moore with the goal puts us on the back foot. The second goal comes from us trying to get something out of the game.

“We worked hard and the boys showed good intensity levels. It’s a disappointing but the better team won and we have to keeping trying to pick ourselves up.”

Former Bluebird Kieffer Moore struck twice in the second half to ensure the Blades maintained a three-point advantage over Leeds at the top.

Moore has made a habit of scoring at the Cardiff City Stadium having previously netted for the hosts, Wales and Ipswich last season and was on target again.

The visitors had dominated the contest but had little to show for it until Moore, back in the starting team, struck on 65 minutes, controlling a cross on his chest before scoring in the far corner.

Having broken the deadlock, the Wales striker grabbed a second just eight minutes later, beating Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick at his near post from the edge of the box.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: “It was a big day for him coming back to Cardiff. He was disappointed with the way it finished for him here but he showed real class.”

