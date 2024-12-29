Cardiff boss Omer Riza ‘taken aback’ by Callum Robinson goal celebration

It was a happy return to Vicarage Road for Cardiff manager Omer Riza, whose players ran over to him on the touchline after scoring the opener in their 2-1 victory over Watford.

“I was taken aback by the reaction after the first goal,” the former Hornets coach said. “It was a really nice touch from Callum, and it was nice to see the boys come over.

“It shows the togetherness the boys have got, and the respect they have for me, which is a lovely moment for me.

“Callum is the best finisher we’ve got at the club, he’s a great finisher period, he hasn’t played the last few games because I’ve given him a rest.

“Tough place to come, they’re doing a great job this year, top six at the moment, made this place a fortress, not losing in 17.

“It was a good game for us, we needed it and I’m not really bothered where it comes from, the three points.”

Watford head coach Tom Cleverley admitted his side start games too passively after Sunday’s defeat.

A 17-game unbeaten home run ended in feeble style against the Welsh side, who tasted victory on the road for the first time this season.

Two goals from Callum Robinson did the job for the visitors, while damaging the play-off push of their hosts.

Watford have conceded 10 goals in the first 10 minutes of games this season, and scored only one in the same period, and Cleverley acknowledged the issue.

“The poor starts are something you try and get to the bottom of, as a coach,” he said. “The logistics of the day, the hotel last night, the warm-up, the tactics, you’re trying to tick off every box and with trial and error get to the solution.

“Sometimes we’re guilty of having the mindset of not throwing the first punch. We need to get out of that habit.

“I do think a part of it is that we’re going through a patch that we’re getting punished the first opportunity of the game.

“We have to get to a stage where we stop doing that. Today we go into three challenges very half-hearted – again, not wanting to throw the first punch – and we’re nowhere near intense enough in our approach.

“Again, approaching games with a passive mindset.”

The visitors drew first blood after just under a minute. Callum O’Dowda fed the ball through to Robinson, who was able to turn inside the area and fire low past the outstretched Daniel Bachmann.

Cardiff could have doubled their advantage on 34 minutes, when Cian Ashford just failed to connect to a dangerous low cross from Robinson.

Giorgi Chakvetadze curled home the equaliser four minutes later, but the Bluebirds swiftly restored their lead as Ashford got in behind Yasser Larouci and squared for the unmarked Robinson to slot home under barely any pressure.

