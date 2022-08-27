Cardiff boss remains upbeat despite Preston stalemate

Despite seeing his side held goalless for almost six hours, and only scoring once in their last five matches in all competitions, Bluebird’s boss Steve Morison was still upbeat after the 0-0 draw with Preston.

The point in the Welsh Capital saw Preston match Chelsea’s record start to the 2005-06 season by recording six successive clean sheets with a 0-0 draw at Ninian Park against Cardiff.

“It was an excellent performance, we just didn’t cap it off with a goal. They defended their box really well and, if we keep playing like that, we’ll win more than we lose,” said Morison.

“Performance first and the results will follow. To a man, we were fantastic but just didn’t have that one chance fall to us.

“Everyone in our team had a chance today, but Preston put their bodies on the line and defended really well. It was just one of those days.”

Morison’s pursuit of more goals has been dealt a blow with an injury to Kion Etete, a summer signing from Spurs.

He rolled his ankle during the game against Sheffield United.

Nonsense

“Ignore the report that was going round that he might be out for a long time because that’s nonsense,” said Morison.

“He’s not going to be back this week, but it’s definitely nowhere near what’s been said. Someone’s spreading lies. He’s hurt his ankle, but it’s not that bad.”

Preston boss Lowe was less happy as his side extended their run without a goal to almost six hours.

“We were second best all over the park and I’m disappointed in the performance. Cardiff were outstanding and deserve a lot of credit,” he said.

“I’m pleased we kept another clean sheet and got a point on the road, but I’m disappointed we didn’t win and we didn’t perform.”

“I’m pleased for Freddie Woodman because six clean sheets in a row is phenomenal. I just hope the goals will start to come at the other end of the pitch.

“We didn’t do enough to get up the top end of the pitch and that’s why I brought on another striker in the first half.

“Both teams tried to play, but they were better than us in all departments – it wasn’t good enough and we were lucky to come away with a point.”

