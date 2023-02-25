Cardiff boss vows ‘fight to the death’ to avoid relegation

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi vowed his player’s will “fight to the death” to avoid relegation, following the 2-0 defeat at Norwich.

The Bluebirds came into the game off the back of successive wins and had the hosts on the back foot in the early stages at Carrow Road.

However, Norwich effectively settled the match by scoring twice in five minutes just past the half-hour mark.

Gabriel Sara settled the nerves by cracking home a low drive from just outside the area and then his fellow Brazilian Marquinhos got in on the act, side-footing home from close range on his debut after being picked out by Onel Hernandez’s cutback.

Cardiff twice went close early on through Connor Wickham and Mahlon Romeo but never threatened a comeback after going behind, although Jaden Philogene hit the woodwork in injury-time.

Disturbed

“We really disturbed Norwich in the first half an hour and I think we deserved to score first,”Lamouchi said. “We made a good start and created some good chances but unfortunately we didn’t take them.

“When you do that against a strong side like Norwich, who were in the Premier League last season, you are always likely to get punished.

“They could have scored more goals in the second half – but I thought we very unlucky to be behind at half-time.

“You can see why we are the lowest scorers in the league because we need to take more of our chances.

“But we will fight to the death to make sure there are least three teams below us at the end of the season and the way we made it difficult for Norwich at start of the game shows we have the quality to do that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

