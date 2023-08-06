Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut encouraged after Bluebirds’ 2-2 draw at Leeds

New Cardiff boss Erol Bulut said he was encouraged by his team’s performance in the 2-2 draw at Leeds – his first game in charge.

In their first Championship fixture following three seasons in the top-flight, Leeds had to come back from two down at the interval against the Bluebirds.

Cardiff led thanks to two of their debutants – Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo. However, just four minutes after the restart Liam Cooper’s bullet header halved Leeds’ deficit.

Crysencio Summerville bagged the leveller the hosts deserved deep into stoppage time.

Fair result

“I think the draw was a fair result for us,” said Bulut.

“We managed the pressure in the second half really well, but when you concede a goal just after half-time and then one at 90+5, you’re never going to like it, and I don’t like it.

“We played against a really good Leeds team.

“Individually they are very, very good, and they did put us under a lot of pressure in that second half.

“The atmosphere was great, too, and you expect that at the big games in this division.

“The result, though, with the way it was at one point, we have to be happy.

“I am very positive about the first-half performance, and that’s everything offensively and defensively, but we have to put the bad things away.

“If Joe Ralls hadn’t got injured so early, maybe things would have been different.

“I don’t know about that. Football is like that.

“You can’t say anything about ‘ifs’.

“Today happened, Joe got injured, but we got a point here and that is good.”

Scandal

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke was less than happy with a share of the spoils, and said it was “a scandal” that his team did not take all three points.

“To be honest I’m really disappointed in the end,” he said Farke.

“When you judge the game in an obvious way, by looking at the statistics, it’s a scandal that we didn’t win the game.

“In the second half in particular, there was only one team playing and chasing for everything.

“It was looking like a power play at times, but we just couldn’t get the second goal we were looking for.

“I just have to praise and compliment the lads, though. They’ve all put in a terrific shift.

“For us to go and equalise in the 95th minute after taking so many things in the neck, well, that just shows the character out there.

“It was a really important point for the confidence and the spirit, and we have to move on to the next game positively.”

