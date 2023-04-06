Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Cardiff City fans astounded when Swansea City coach pulls up to take them on trip

06 Apr 2023 2 minute read
Swansea City coach turns up to take Cardiff City fans on golfing trip (Credit: Alan Virgo)

A group of Cardiff City fans had the shock of their lives this morning as they waited for the coach to turn up to take them on a golfing break.

The lads who are members of Dinas Powys golf club and diehard Bluebirds, couldn’t believe their eyes when their transport turned out to be the Swansea City team bus.

Just when the lads thought they were getting over another south Wales derby defeat by their arch rivals, the cruel hand of fate forced them to relive it all over again.

In a post of a Cardiff City Away Days group on Facebook, Cardiff fan Alan Virgo, shared photos from one of his friends who was on the trip. He wrote: ‘So,,,, a load of Ely Boys going away for a few days on a golfing sesh_ Look what transport turned up to take them 😃 Couldnt make it up!’

As you would imagine the comments underneath his post were pretty explicit.

Here are a few that we could share:

We have no word yet just what state the coach is in, but the travel company would be wise to check for any impromptu derogatory graffiti.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Marc Davies
Marc Davies
11 minutes ago

It was a kind gesture of humanitarian aid from Wales no.1 football team.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.