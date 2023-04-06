Cardiff City fans astounded when Swansea City coach pulls up to take them on trip

A group of Cardiff City fans had the shock of their lives this morning as they waited for the coach to turn up to take them on a golfing break.

The lads who are members of Dinas Powys golf club and diehard Bluebirds, couldn’t believe their eyes when their transport turned out to be the Swansea City team bus.

Just when the lads thought they were getting over another south Wales derby defeat by their arch rivals, the cruel hand of fate forced them to relive it all over again.

In a post of a Cardiff City Away Days group on Facebook, Cardiff fan Alan Virgo, shared photos from one of his friends who was on the trip. He wrote: ‘So,,,, a load of Ely Boys going away for a few days on a golfing sesh_ Look what transport turned up to take them 😃 Couldnt make it up!’

As you would imagine the comments underneath his post were pretty explicit.

Here are a few that we could share:

We have no word yet just what state the coach is in, but the travel company would be wise to check for any impromptu derogatory graffiti.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

