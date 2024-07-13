Cardiff City fans dub new mining-inspired away kit ‘worst ever’

When Cardiff City unveiled their new home kit for what is a big season for the club, fans were united in their praise for the famous blue shirt.

Not only did it celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary but it also saw the return of the much loved circular Bluebird badge.

The home shirt which also has a chevron as a nod to the club’s original kit, was universally praised and saw long queues outside the club shop at the Cardiff City Stadium when it went on sale last weekend.

However, when the team’s away shirt was unveiled yesterday it was a completely different story.

The shirt, which one fan cheekily compared to Morrisons uniform, was universally panned by fans in reactions on social media – several describing it as the worst away kit ever.

Apart from the fact supporters thought the shirt looked dreadful, there was annoyance it had last season’s badge on it, instead of the round Bluebird emblem that the home shirt has. Meanwhile many expressed their desire for a black and yellow away kit. A popular colour for Cardiff City away kits in past seasons.

Some supporters also questioned why there had been no consultation between the club and fans over the 125th anniversary away kit.

Charcoal fuels the capital! 💙 Our 2024/25 away kit pays tribute to South Wales’ coal mining heritage with a note of valleys green. Available in store and online from 10am on Saturday, July 13th, 2024!#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/2QPutqXkNA — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 12, 2024

The club said: “The away shirt pays tribute to Cardiff’s coal mining heritage within Cardiff and the valleys.

“The chequered pattern is a modern-day interpretation of the Riverside A.F.C quartered shirt, our original name used between 1899 and 1908.

“The back of the shirt also contains the ‘125’ emblem as a continued reminder of the upcoming season of celebrations.”

The shirt which has been available in store and online from 10am today attracted many many comments, a selection of which we’ve published below.

