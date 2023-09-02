Cardiff City manager calls for players to be ‘more aggressive’ after Ipswich loss

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut said there were “positives” to take from his team’s performance despite letting a two goal lead slip to lose 3-2 against Ipswich.

The Bluebirds’ boss said he wants his players to be “more aggressive” in a bid to win matches.

“These type of games when you are leading 2-0, you have to not give it away,” Bulut said. “We could not manage it in the second half so that we can keep the result or to score one more because we had the chances.

“Even first half we had the chances. I lost three points today.

“You have to be more calm. The team is not from three or four players, everybody has to be involved.

“In the second half some of my players were not involved in the game. If you cannot keep the ball you get pressure.

“I think the break now will be good for us to analyse our issues defensively.

“We could not manage to keep the opponent from our goal.

“Everybody has to be 100 per cent. We know we have a lot of positive things in our game but we have to be more aggressive.”

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and skipper Joe Ralls had put the Bluebirds 2-0 in front.

But Ipswich came back strongly after the break and won it thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and a brace from substitute Freddie Ladapo.

Challenge

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna described his side’s come-from-behind victory against Cardiff as “a wonderful way to win the game”.

Town overturned a 2-0 lead with three second-half goals to win 3-2 and climb up to second in the Sky Bet Championship.

McKenna said: “That’s a wonderful way to win the game.

“We showed all the qualities that I believe we’ve got in the group and that we’ve built over the last 18 months in terms of the resilience, the belief in what they’re doing and the unity for the subs to come on and bring us something different and to keep going right until the last whistle. It’s a great win.

“We said at the start of the season that we’re not going to win every game, we’re not going to win every game here, but we’ll try and give the supporters a team that will play brave football and we’ll fight to the last minute and I think today we did both.

“It was definitely a different type of game and a difficult challenge. I think it’s the first time in the Championship that somebody has come here and played a low block against us.

“It’s the first time a team has come here and defended in numbers behind the ball and that’s a big challenge for us.”

