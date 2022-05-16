Cardiff City Stadium to host crucial World Cup clash against Slovenia

Wales’ crucial 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying match against Slovenia will take place at Cardiff City Stadium in September.

Gemma Grainger’s side are currently in second place in their qualifying group and have two matches remaining, away to Greece and home to Slovenia, as they battle to secure a play-off spot.

They require four points from the two remaining games to reach the World Cup play-offs for the very first time.

The game against Slovenia will take place on Tuesday 6 September (KO 19:15), with tickets going on sale next Monday, 23 May.

Prices start from just £2 (group bookings) and £4 (individual bookings) for under 16s.

The last match at the Cardiff City Stadium saw a record attendance of 5,455 for the 4-0 win against Estonia last October.

Greece

The penultimate match of the campaign, away to Greece, will take place on on Friday 2 September, with the venue and ticket prices yet to be confirmed.

Wales also take on New Zealand, next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup hosts, in an international challenge match on 28 June in the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

The two sides last met in June 2019, when a Kayleigh Green goal secured the 1-0 win for Cymru in drizzly conditions at the Leckwith Stadium in Cardiff.

New Zealand, currently ranked 22nd in the world, will be hosting next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside Australia.

