Cardiff City star Callum O’Dowda’s disappointment at Steve Morison sacking
By Damian Spellman, PA
Cardiff City winger Callum O’Dowda O’Dowda has expressed his disappointment about the sacking of Cardiff City boss Steve Morison after the 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield on the weekend.
Speaking at the Republic of Ireland camp ahead of their Nations League games, he said: “I’m disappointed. I felt we as players owed a lot to Steve Morison. He was the one that did it for me, he was the one that got it over the line.
“I need to be careful what I say, but I’m quite disappointed with it all. But I guess, that’s football.”
🗣 “𝐈 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈 𝐬𝐚𝐲, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐈’𝐦 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥”
Callum O’Dowda discusses the departure of Steve Morison..#CCFC pic.twitter.com/xWiu2ypbmC
— Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) September 19, 2022
The Cardiff midfielder, who has started the season well for the Bluebirds despite some disappointing results, only just missed out on a place in the Republic of Ireland squad which went to Euro 2016 as a 21-year-old, but established himself as a regular in the years that followed.
However, now 27, he has not represented his country since a 1-0 Nations League defeat in Wales in November 2020 with a succession of injuries proving a frustrating obstacle to his progression.
As he prepared for what he hopes will be his comeback against Scotland on Saturday, O’Dowda said: “I don’t want to be one of those guys when I retire and people say, ‘Injuries tarnished his career’ or ‘He didn’t fulfil his potential because of injuries’.
“Touch wood, this is the season I can kick on and truly just get back to being at my best playing regular football.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.