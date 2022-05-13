Cardiff City swoop for Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams

Cardiff have announced the signing of midfielder Ebou Adams from Forest Green on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins the Championship outfit officially on July 1st after the conclusion of his current deal with the League Two champions.

Adams has also earned 11 caps for Gambia, and appeared in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

He told Cardiff City TV: “I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans, and I just wanted to be involved. We spoke about the style of football we would be playing, and it is a style I really like.

“Hopefully I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong.

“I’m an all-round midfielder. The fans can expect 110 per cent from me and for me to play with a smile on my face.”

Energy

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison added: “Ebou’s going to bring athleticism and energy. He’s really good on the ball. He’s been a top, top player for Forest Green for a number of years.

“I said I was going to change the dynamic of the group. I wanted to change what you see from the players characteristic wise and he fits the bill.

“It is the right time for him to step up to the Championship. It’s a big step for him, but he’s buzzing, we’re buzzing and we’re looking forward to seeing him out there.

“We’re really pleased to get it over the line.”