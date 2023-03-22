Cardiff City to play Swansea City in a legends match for Jason Bowen

A team of legends from Cardiff and Swansea are to take to the pitch in a charity match to raise funds for the family of former Bluebirds and Swans player, Jason Bowen.

It was recently revealed that the former winger has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The 50 year old ex professional footballer from Merthyr, who also played for Birmingham, Reading, Newport and Llanelli, now lives in Langstone, Newport.

In March 2021 he was given the devastating Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis after feeling weakness and twitching in his arm. Sadly, his wife Hayley’s mum passed away from the cruel disease 15 years ago.

The legends game will see a Cardiff City team captained bY Andy Lee take on a Swansea City captained by Lee Trundle. The match will take place at Penybont FC on Sunday, April 23.

Andy Legg, who also played for Cardiff and Swansea posted on Twitter: “The charity game is between ex players who had the pleasure of sharing being on the pitch with a gifted player in Jason Bowen.

“Please support the old boys turning back the clock in support Jason Bowen MND CHARITY. Players will be announced bit by bit Graham Kavanagh, Scott Young, John Cornforth, Steve Jenkins to name a couple, more to follow.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Jason. A statement on the site reads: ‘Motor Neurone Disease is a Neuro Degenerative Disease (NDD) which essentially means Jason’s central nervous system is unable to send signals to his motor neurones, which are critical to be able to move limbs and control movement. There is no cure for MND.

‘When we first discovered that Jason had MND tears were shed, anger expressed, and a feeling of total and utter despair set in.

‘However, despite such negative emotions and experiences, these past 18 months since diagnosis have also shown us the power of positivity, friendship, love and community as friends, family and colleagues have all pulled together to help.

‘Jason’s family’s attitude is amazing. They are strong, loving and supportive. They are not giving up and looking for any treatments that will help Jason now and in the future.

‘The main objective of our fundraising is to provide financial support to cover Jason’s ongoing medical costs. These include holistic treatments, supplements, daily living aids, hydrotherapy and Specialist Neuro physiology at the wonderful Morello Clinic in Langstone. This will also enable us to explore new avenues to help Jason and his family.

‘Thank you for reading Jason’s story and any support you can provide would be greatly appreciated.’

So far more than £18,000 has been raised.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE

