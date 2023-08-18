Cardiff complete signing of Greece midfielder Manolis Siopis

Cardiff have signed Greece international Manolis Siopis on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old former Olympiacos defensive midfielder has won 23 caps for Greece and was a free agent after leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor.

“I know (Cardiff manager) Erol Bulut,” Siopsis told the official club website.

“We worked together (at Alanyaspor) and he wants to win every time. I also work like this all of my career.”

Bulut said: “Normally, a player like Manolis, when you try to take him, you can’t take him. It’s really difficult to get a player like this.

“When we saw that he became available, we contacted him and we have a really good relationship.

“He’s a fighter, who will work hard for the team. The fans will like him and in the last few years, he has increased his technical skills with the ball.”

Cardiff have also signed goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Runarsson, 28 – who has won 24 caps for Iceland and also played under Bulut while on loan at Alanyaspor – said: “I’m very happy to get the deal over the line.

“It took some time but I’m pleased to be here. The club made contact with my agent and said that they wanted to sign me.

“I know it’s a big club and it sparked my interest right away.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

