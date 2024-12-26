Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Cardiff extend winning run over Dragons to 19 with narrow victory

26 Dec 2024 3 minute read
Cardiff Rugby

Cardiff’s impressive winning run over Dragons was extended to 19 games as they won a hard-fought URC derby 24-22 at Rodney Parade.

Dragons have not beaten their fiercest rivals since Boxing Day 2014 but they on course to do when they led 15-0 on the half-hour but Cardiff raised their game to produce a dominant second-half performance.

Teddy Williams, Josh Adams, Gabe Hamer-Webb and Evan Lloyd scored their tries with Callum Sheedy adding two conversions.

Aaron Wainwright, Rio Dyer and Rhodri Williams scored Dragons’ tries with Angus O’Brien kicking a penalty and two conversions.

O’Brien led out Dragons on his 100th appearance for the region and his side made the better start to deservedly take a 14th-minute lead.

The hosts won a line-out in the opposition 22 from where, Wainwright rushed onto to a pass from Rhodri Williams to brush aside some weak Cardiff defence and score.

O’Brien converted and soon added a penalty as the visitors conceded four penalties in the opening quarter.

Cardiff had not fired a shot in that period and it came as no surprise when they fell further behind when Dyer latched on to a well-judged cross-field kick from O’Brien to kick ahead and win the touchdown.

After the concession of a sixth penalty, the visitors were issued with a warning but O’Brien’s kick at goal went badly astray.

It took the Blues a full 26 minutes to enter the home side’s 22 but just when their attacks looked promising both James Botham and Hamer-Webb knocked on.

However, they maintained the pressure and were rewarded when Williams drove over from close-range. Sheedy missed the conversion so his side trailed 15-5 at the interval.

Four minutes after the restart, Cardiff reduced the deficit when skilful play from their centres gave Adams the opportunity to confuse the defence before embarking on a 35-metre run to the line.

Dragons brought on Welsh international hooker Elliot Dee for his first appearance of the season together with former Cardiff forward Shane Lewis-Hughes but it was to avail as the visitors produced a stunning score.

Swift transfers from their three-quarters ended with Cam Winnett having acres of time to send Hamer-Webb over in the corner.

A handling error from Sheedy gave Dragons a platform and they capitalised when Williams darted over but Cardiff were not to be denied as Lloyd finished off an unstoppable line-out drive with five minutes left on the clock.

