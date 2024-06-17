Cardiff flanker James Botham added to Wales squad

Cardiff flanker James Botham has been added to Wales’ training squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with South Africa at Twickenham.

Botham, who has 10 caps, provides cover across the back row and lifts the number of players in Warren Gatland’s squad to 38.

Australia tour

This will be reduced to 34 after the Springboks showdown, with those remaining then embarking on a two-Test tour of Australia that includes a fixture with the Queensland Reds.

Botham, the grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham, has endured an injury hit 2023-24 season but now has a late opportunity to secure a place on the tour.

Wales finished bottom of this year’s Six Nations after losing 24-21 to Italy in their final game.

