Cardiff flanker James Botham added to Wales squad
Cardiff flanker James Botham has been added to Wales’ training squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with South Africa at Twickenham.
Botham, who has 10 caps, provides cover across the back row and lifts the number of players in Warren Gatland’s squad to 38.
Australia tour
This will be reduced to 34 after the Springboks showdown, with those remaining then embarking on a two-Test tour of Australia that includes a fixture with the Queensland Reds.
Botham, the grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham, has endured an injury hit 2023-24 season but now has a late opportunity to secure a place on the tour.
Wales finished bottom of this year’s Six Nations after losing 24-21 to Italy in their final game.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Great addition to the Wales squad. James Botham is a powerful dynamic player. And we shouldn’t be fooled by any Springbok injuries too. All mind games. Whoever puts on the green & gold jersey of South Africa are always a threat. Warren Gatland’s had a few months to bed in his ideology and weed out the journey men of Welsh rugby. Hopefully those featuring for Wales against South Africa at Twickenham will pull their finger out and start performing. No more excuses.